05.01.2021 16:20:00

GetWireless establishes Verizon VAD relationship while expanding their connectivity services offering

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GetWireless, a leading Value-Added Distributor of IoT solutions since 2001, announced today they have joined the Verizon Partner Program (VPP) as a VAD (Value Added Distributor) of Verizon's activation services. As a Tier 1 VAD, GetWireless will deliver connectivity services offerings to their community of resale partners. This new addition to their services portfolio further defines the "value" GetWireless brings to its customers.

"GetWireless is excited to formalize our long-standing relationship with Verizon...

The "Activate Where You Buy" program, launched in 2019 empowers activation and connectivity services in addition to GetWireless' comprehensive line-up of embedded modules, pre-certified modems, programmable modems, enterprise routers, and industrial gateways.

"GetWireless is excited to formalize our long-standing relationship with Verizon and enable our network of resale partners to offer Verizon Wireless as a part of our 'Activate Where You Buy' program," said Terra Bastolich, VP of Marketing at GetWireless.

Those interested in learning more about GetWireless' Channel Programs can contact us today for details.

About GetWireless
Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

Contact: Terra Bastolich, tbastolich@getwirelessllc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getwireless-establishes-verizon-vad-relationship-while-expanding-their-connectivity-services-offering-301201151.html

SOURCE GetWireless

