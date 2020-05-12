Getty Images to Distribute Universal Studios Stock Footage in Exclusive Global Partnership

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communication, and Universal Studios, one of the world's largest media and entertainment companies, have today announced that stock footage from the Universal Studios Film Library is now available for license exclusively on Getty Images' website here: http://www.gettyimages.com/universalstudios.

The distribution agreement will see over 20,000 clips originally filmed under the Universal Studios banner reach an even larger audience through Getty Images' industry-leading global platform, servicing nearly one million customers.

The collection offers unparalleled access to the highest quality studio-produced HD, UHD, 4K, and 35mm stock footage. Clips of stunts, pyrotechnics, and other extremely difficult-to-produce footage are included, as well as some of the industry's best aerials, establishers, day/night matching shots, process plates, transportation, playback, landscapes, animals, modern military footage and more. Footage will initially be available in HD with future contributions to include 4K.

"Universal has entered into this alliance with Getty Images because of their powerful platform and proven business model," said Michael Daruty, Senior Vice President, Global Media Operations, Universal Studios. "Partnering with Getty Images on the licensing of our footage assures the quickest search and ease of access to clips from the rich Universal library and provides creative professionals access to high quality stock footage to achieve their vision."

"We are excited to partner with Universal and add their high-quality video content to our expanding portfolio," said Peter Orlowsky, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Getty Images. "With video becoming the fastest growing content format today, it is more important that a wide variety of content needed to create engaging videos is made available to our global customer base."

