Getac Unveils A140 G2, the 14" Fully Rugged Tablet With Industry-leading Processing Power

New tablet combines cutting edge computing power with lightweight design, for all-round reliability and professional performance

TELFORD, England, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has today announced the launch of its A140 G2 fully rugged tablet. The new device builds on the proven track record of Getac's popular A140 G1, offering professionals across a wide range of industries a powerful yet versatile tablet that excels in demanding work environments.

The A140 G2 delivers extraordinary processing power and responsiveness with no performance drop-off, even when running large numbers of applications simultaneously. Integrated UHD graphics and an expansive 14" Lumibond® 2.0 display – the largest in Getac's tablet range – allows users to see all of their information in rich detail on a single screen, without the need for unnecessary scrolling. The A140 G2 is also MIL-STD 810H and IP65-certified, meaning it can withstand drops from up to 1.2 metres, as well as shocks, spills, vibration, dust, liquid and more. An operating temperature range of -20°F to 145°F (-29°C to 63°C) ensures full functionality when it's needed most.

Rugged technology that can be relied on in emergencies

The A140 G2's combination of rugged design, inbuilt 4G LTE/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity and industry-leading processing power makes it well suited to use as a Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) for emergency services professionals. For instance, firefighters can send or receive critical Site Specific Risk Information (SSRI), verify response plans and perform chemical data checking directly from the scene of an incident, boosting situational awareness and improving safety for the whole team. The large touchscreen display can also be used in the rain and while wearing gloves, ensuring flawless operation in challenging emergency scenarios.

Helping manufacturers achieve digital transformation

With many of the world's leading manufacturers already relying on Getac's A140 G1 to digitise their production processes, the A140 G2 is a natural choice for those looking to achieve smooth digital transformation of their own operations. Its advanced processing power, deep functionality and rugged yet lightweight form factor means employees can easily perform complex tasks all over the facility with confidence, boosting individual productivity and overall operational efficiency.

"At Getac, we believe in creating products and solutions that work as hard as our customers do," says Chris Bye, President, Getac UK Ltd. "The A140 G2 incorporates the latest in computing technology to create an extremely capable yet versatile tablet that's suited to various challenges and situations, no matter how big or small."

The A140 G2 comes with Getac's three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, covering accidental damage as standard, providing workers with the confidence to operate with peace of mind. It is also part of the Getac Select™ program, which combines pre-configured rugged devices, software, accessories, and professional services into a series of solutions optimised according to the needs of individual applications and user groups across various industries. Each industry-specific solution draws on extensive customer feedback and Getac's in-depth experience to create particularly advantageous combinations of products and services that cannot be found anywhere else as a single offering.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2019 annual revenue $40 billion USD), was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defence electronic products. Today, Getac's business coverage includes rugged notebooks and tablet PCs not only for the military, but also for the automotive and process industry, the police, fire departments as well as utility, manufacturing, transportation and logistics customers. For more information visit: http://www.getac.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158100/A140_Manufacturing.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007166/Getac_Logo.jpg