+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 01:00:00

Get the Unique 2020 Jaguar XF S Sportbrake at Aristocrat Jaguar of Merriam

MERRIAM, Kan., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For myriad reasons, buying a vehicle is unlike buying anything else out there. For starters, one typically lacks the opportunity to lease something like a pair of tennis shoes or a television set. Additionally, while most electronic stores are likely to have a given Bluetooth speaker or tablet in stock, automotive inventory varies significantly between dealerships and between weekly deliveries.

For this reason, drivers who are looking for a vehicle that doesn't line up with what would be considered a volume seller often have to keep their ears to the tracks for weeks or months, waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike. With vehicles often having unique variants, options, packages, colors and trim levels to factor in, finding one that meets a driver's unique needs is far from simple.

The staff at Aristocrat Jaguar of Merriam – a new and pre-owned Jaguar sales and service center in Merriam – are highlighting one such model that combines the thrill and exhilaration of a European sports car with the practicality and uncommon style of a wagon.

As the only dealership in a large radius to have the 2020 Jaguar XF S Sportbrake in its inventory, Aristocrat Jaguar of Merriam is the place to go to find this treasure. The staff at Aristocrat Jaguar of Merriam are hoping to spread the word on the model's availability. To do so, they're directing interested traffic to a page on the website which highlights the model's specs, features and even features a simple process for those who would like to schedule a test drive or get more information on the model.

Those seeking further information are encouraged to call the Aristocrat Jaguar of Merriam sales team directly at 913-254-3266. Aristocrat Jaguar of Merriam is located at 9400 W. 65th Street in Merriam.

 

SOURCE Aristocrat Jaguar

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
21.10.19
Rückzug der Finanzanleger aus Öl und Gold
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
21.10.19
Fünf vor zwölf
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
Wirecard und Tesla bekommen ihr Fett weg - Hedgefondmanagerin geht short
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombination gesteckte Ziele
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Implenia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Einigung mit Grossaktionär Max Rössler - Veraison verkauft Anteile
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
An der heimischen Börse griffen Anleger zu. In Deutschland zeigte sich der DAX fester. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart mit stärkerer Tendenz. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien kamen teilweise nicht vom Fleck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB