08.09.2020

Get the Ultimate Guide to Animation for Beginners

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online school Animation Mentor just released their Ultimate Guide to Animation for Beginners. This animation guide provides everything a student or prospective animator needs to know to become a professional animator.

The article provides an overview of the animation industry and how studios operate. Creating an animated feature film or video game is a complex process that involves teams of creative people working across the pipeline in pre-production, production, and post-production.

In addition, the article discusses various styles of animation, such as the difference between 2D and 3D animation, as well as different arenas in which animators work, such as feature film animation, TV animation and video game animation. The article focuses mainly on character animators, who are the actors behind the characters you see on screen.

In order to make an animated character act, animators have to become experts in observing how people and creatures move and emote. They use those observations to inform their performance and create realistic or exaggerated movement for their characters. For example, the character Nemo in Finding Nemo gets his personality from the actor who is voicing the dialog, but also from the animator who created his facial expressions, his unique swimming style, and his interactions with the other characters in each scene. "For anyone who gets a kick out of personality quirks and enjoys people watching, this is the job for you!" said Bobby Beck, Animation Mentor Co-Founder and one of the animators who worked on Nemo.

The Ultimate Guide to Animation for Beginners was written to help students who are thinking about a career in animation get more familiar with the different types of jobs that are available and the training they need to reach their goals. It concludes with a section that recommends books, blogs and resources – including the types of computer hardware and software every animator needs -- as well as providing links to free rigs and free video tutorials for those who want to start learning right away.

