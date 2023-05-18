Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'438 -0.7%  SPI 15'075 -0.7%  Dow 33'421 1.2%  DAX 15'951 0.3%  Euro 0.9743 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'323 0.2%  Gold 1'978 -0.2%  Bitcoin 24'520 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8996 0.1%  Öl 76.6 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Rekordstrafe für Meta im EU-Datenschutzstreit möglich - Meta-Aktie kaum bewegt
NFT Marketplaces Schweiz Vergleich 2022: Die besten NFT Plattformen im Test
Microsoft, Goldman Sachs & Co. stellen Blockchain-Netzwerk für den Finanzmarkt vor
1. Quartal 2023: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust veräussert erneut Berkshire-Hathaway-Aktien
Groupe Minoteries-Aktie: Groupe Minoteries erhält neue VR-Präsidentin
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156On113454047DocMorris4261528Sonova1254978Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Valiant1478650
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
18.05.2023 07:19:00

Get the INNOCN 27C1U-D 4K Computer Monitor at the Best Price on Amazon While it's on Sale

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a leading innovator in the market for luxury brand monitors. Renowned for its top notch designs, INNOCN has earned a stellar reputation in the industry. The company manufactures cost-effective monitors that offer competitive features and are available at the best prices on Amazon.

INNOCN 27C1U-D 4K Computer Monitor

One of the INNOCN’s standout offerings is the 27 Inch 4K USB Type-C Computer Monitor 27C1U-D. This top-tier rotating computer monitor boasts an impressive 4K resolution, making it the perfect choice for a wide range of users. What sets the INNOCN 27C1U-D apart is its unbeatable price on Amazon US and Amazon EU (DE, FR, IT, ES). From May 15th to 21st, the INNOCN 27C1U-D is on sale for $237.49 on Amazon US (originally $279.99) between 12:00 AM and 11:45 PM PDT, while EU customers can get it for €369.

The 27C1U-D monitor is packed with features that enhance gaming, productivity, studying, office work, and general usage. With its 27-inch size and HDR400 capability, this monitor delivers an immersive gaming experience and exceptional clarity for reading documents or viewing media. Its stunning color performance, supporting 1.07 billion colors (8 bits+FRC), ensures vivid and sharp visuals. The monitor's 400 nits of brightness bring images to life, while the 60Hz refresh rate and 1000:1 contrast ratio provide smooth motion and deep blacks.

Furthermore, the INNOCN 27C1U-D offers a height and pivot adjustable stand, enabling users to easily maneuver the monitor for optimal comfort during various tasks. Its compatibility with Apple products, future-proof technology, and modern devices is made possible by the inclusion of USB-C, DisplayPort (DP), and HDMI ports. Designed to cater to diverse user needs, this monitor suits gamers, professionals, students, and casual users alike.

Don't miss out on the exceptional value of the INNOCN 27C1U-D Rotating Computer Monitor, offering the best price on Amazon for a premium viewing experience.

Media Contact

Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited

Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/

Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf9d973f-3f8d-4db8-b245-e31bd2d75982


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

17.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
17.05.23 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte zeigen Stärke
17.05.23 Durchbruch in der Alzheimer-Forschung bei Eli Lilly
16.05.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
16.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Givaudan, Lonza, Swiss Life
16.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch
15.05.23 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch um einen Punkt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'928.12 19.08 6SSMPU
Short 12'194.43 13.16 BWSSMU
Short 12'635.29 8.74 H4SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'437.78 17.05.2023 17:31:50
Long 10'990.16 19.74 YJSSMU
Long 10'741.42 13.79 YQSSMU
Long 10'283.30 8.91 5SSMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Zurich-Gruppe beginnt Geschäftsjahr mit Wachstum - Tarife werden erhöht
Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
UBS-Aktie im Plus: UBS soll von EU wohl unbedingte Freigabe für CS-Übernahme erhalten - Unterlagen bei SEC eingereicht
Diese US-Aktien hatte die UBS im ersten Quartal 2023 im Depot
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche-Kandidat Fenebrutinib erreicht Ziele bei Multipler Sklerose
Berkshire Hathaway: So sah das Depot von Warren Buffett im ersten Quartal 2023 aus
US-Schuldenstreit im Blick: SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Wall Street zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Implenia-Aktie zweistellig höher: Implenia-Wertpapiere steigen auf Mehrjahreshoch
Commerzbank-Aktie gibt dennoch kräftig ab: Commerzbank kann Erwartungen mit kräftigem Gewinnanstieg übertreffen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie kaum bewegt: Fondsmanagerin bemängelt die zu starke Abhängigkeit der Deutschen Bank vom Investmentbanking - S&P erhöht Ausblick

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit