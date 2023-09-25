Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'014 0.0%  SPI 14'450 -0.1%  Dow 34'007 0.1%  DAX 15'405 -1.0%  Euro 0.9660 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'167 -1.0%  Gold 1'916 -0.5%  Bitcoin 23'955 0.6%  Dollar 0.9121 0.0%  Öl 93.4 -0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Lindt1057075Swatch1225515Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Holcim1221405Richemont21048333
Top News
Marktexperte Michael Lee: Darum könnte der Goldpreis in drei Jahren bei 5'000 US-Dollar liegen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ethereum-Gründer Vitalik Buterin will "Privacy Pools" zur Identifizierung Krimineller etablieren
NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Plus
Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Montagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

26.09.2023 00:49:00

Get the first look at Monogram's 2024 Releases at NYTF Booth #265

WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram invites you to connect with the team about their latest items in 2023 and an exclusive preview of their 2024 items. Please visit Booth #265 on Level 3 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St, New York, NY. NYTF will begin on Saturday, September 30 at 9:00 am and end on Tuesday, October 3 at 4:00 pm.

Join Monogram at NYTF on Sept. 29-Oct. 3 with new products available for purchase and an exclusive preview of 2024 items

Check out the buzz-worthy new products for popular releases of the year: 

  • One Piece – Set sail with the exclusive One Piece Netflix products.
  • Demon Slayer – Add a touch of Demon Slayer magic wherever you go.
  • Jujutsu Kaisen – Featuring your favorite characters from Jujutsu Kaisen.
  • Coraline – Celebrate Coraline's 15th Anniversary with our newest products.
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka – Unveil the Force within you with our Ahsoka-themed collectibles.
  • Disney –The beloved Disney characters are back for fans of all ages.
  • Batman – Gotham City's vigilante will surely add a touch of mystique to your collection.
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – The newest additions to the Spider-Man universe.
  • Sonic – Rev it up with the fastest hedgehog in the gaming world.
  • Nightmare Before Christmas – Unlock the magic of Halloween Town this fall.

Monogram maintains a solid catalog from top-selling evergreen titles:

  • Stitch – For those who love the misadventures of Experiment 626.
  • Warner Brother's FRIENDS Sitcom – Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey, Monica, and Chandler.
  • Star Wars Original Trilogy – Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Han Solo, beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO.
  • Disney Princesses – Princess Tiana, Snow White, Ariel, and more in collectible form.
  • Superheroes – Captain America, Deadpool, X-Men '97, Wonder Woman, and more.
  • Other Iconic Franchises – Warner Brothers, Universal, MGM, Netflix, ABC Studios and more.

Rediscover the magic of your childhood as your cherished memories come to life:

  • Hello Kitty
  • Rocky
  • Seinfeld
  • Care Bears
  • Garbage Pail Kids
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Don't miss Monogram's ever-expanding line of anime products:

  • My Hero Academia
  • Dragon Ball Super
  • Naruto Shippuden
  • Hunter x Hunter
  • Chainsaw Man
  • Dragon Ball Z
  • Sailor Moon
  • Haikyuu!!
  • Fairy Tail
  • Inuyasha

Monogram is adding to its ever-growing line-up! Introducing new titles to the Monogram universe: Minecraft and Tokyo Revengers.

About Monogram
Monogram was established in 1971 and is a leading impulse and collectible company. Renowened for its range of 3D Foam blind bags, magnets, banks, and more from world-famous licenses.

Monogram Social Media Channels:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MonogramInternational/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MonogramDirect
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/monograminternationalinc  
Website: http://www.monogramdirect.com/

Media Contact
Michael Normann
Vice President Marketing & Sales
Monogram International, Inc.
909-718-8388
mnormann@monogramdirect.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-the-first-look-at-monograms-2024-releases-at-nytf-booth-265-301938117.html

SOURCE Monogram International Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Zum 4. Mal findet in St. Moritz der fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit statt. Erneut in traumhafter Kulisse äussert sich Thomas J. Caduff über den Event, die Teilnehmenden und die Themen.
Welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und wie die Pläne fürs nächste Jahr und den Winter aussehen, darüber spricht er im Interview mit mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

25.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Comeback der Zinssorgen
25.09.23 SMI beendet schwache Woche mit weiteren Verlusten
25.09.23 Marktüberblick: Siemens Healthineers gesucht
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
25.09.23 Uran-Industrie – eine Renaissance?
22.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Arm
22.09.23 Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV
21.09.23 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
21.09.23 Märkte am Morgen - DAX, Nasdaq, Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD und Ölpreis
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'432.06 19.62 3YSSMU
Short 11'658.01 14.00 GNSSMU
Short 12'135.11 8.69 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'014.26 25.09.2023 17:31:40
Long 10'512.92 18.62 ANSSMU
Long 10'293.46 13.57 EHSSMU
Long 9'862.16 8.86 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fester: Moody's nimmt Novartis-Tochter Sandoz mit "Baa2"-Bewertung auf - Abspaltungstermin bestätigt - Erfolgreiche Krebsstudie
Hedgefonds-Chef für NEL-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie & Co. wenig optimistisch: Wasserstoff-Shorts aufgebaut
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA bricht am Montagmittag ein
Läderach-CEO kämpft um Reputation seiner Firma
Swatch-Aktie verliert: Umsatzziel für 2023 hängt laut CEO vom Schweizer Franken ab
Marktexperte Michael Lee: Darum könnte der Goldpreis in drei Jahren bei 5'000 US-Dollar liegen
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA tendiert am Montagvormittag tiefer
Kinarus-Aktie 90 Prozent im Minus: Kinarus meldet Konkurs an
Lufthansa-Aktie fällt: Lufthansa-Chef fordert Reform der Luftverkehrsteuer
Lonza-Aktien im Plus: Moderna hält an langfristiger Zusammenarbeit mit Lonza fest - Moderna deutlich tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit