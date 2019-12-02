02.12.2019 16:45:00

'Get Stacked' 1-Day B2B Marketing Technology Conference (London, United Kingdom - March 19, 2020) - Global Spend on Martech is Set to Double in the Next 5 Years, to an Eye-Watering $25 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Get Stacked - The B2B Marketing Technology Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Make Sure You're One of 400 B2B Leaders, Tech Marketers and All-Round Modern Marketing Heroes Who will be Attending

The Challenge

  • The fact is, too many martech stacks and plans fail to deliver value or ROI.
  • But it doesn't have to be that way.
  • Global spend on martech is set to double in the next 5 years, to an eye-watering $25bn, and there's a good reason for most of that spend.
  • Get it right and technology can unlock possibilities in your B2B marketing that our predecessors never dreamed possible - possibilities only limited by your creativity and your know-how.

Why you need to be at Get Stacked

  • No sales presentations
  • No platform bias
  • Just guidance, strategies and inspiration around the real challenge you face with tech

If you're ready to invest in or get much more from your martec you'll have a choice of 25+ expert and inspiring B2B speakers and presenters with a world of experience in making martech work for marketing, whatever stage you're at on the journey - complete tech newbie, to marketing techie.

You'll have access to a huge choice of targeted, practical learning and inspiration, including:

  • Business goal alignment with tech
  • Winning internal buy-in
  • How to set and manage expectations
  • Martech roadmap planning
  • Tool and platform selection
  • How to find good partners
  • Techstack integration
  • How to avoid - and handle - mistakes
  • How to measure and make more ROI

Who Should Attend?

This is an event for every single marketer, leader, marketing op's expert and marketing agency needing a crystal clear understanding of how to use martech to achieve better business results - and to get better results from their martech.

Agenda

09:20 am - 9:55 AM

  • Part therapy, part tool-kit, this session will help you unlock the value of your existing tech stack and sort the wheat from the chaff across the mind-boggling 7,000 vendors eager to sell to you.
    • Mary-Anne Baldwin
    • Head of content, B2B Marketing

09:55 am - 10:25 AM

  • Breaking down the BS: Optimizing your tech stack
    • Ed Nevraumont
    • Senior advisor, Author, CMO, Warburg Pincus

10:25 am - 10:55 AM

  • How can you tame your marTech beast to deliver friction-less customer experience?
    • Payal Raina
    • Global head of marketing ,Torstone Technology

12:00 pm - 12:30 PM

  • Tudder, or Tinder for cows: An award winning campaign
    • Vicki DeBlasi
    • Head of innovation communications, Cisco

12:00 pm - 12:30 PM

  • The line between creepy and cool: How to nail your personalisation strategy
    • Kat Collins
    • Marketing Automation Consultant, Squiz

12:00 pm - 12:30 PM

  • How to accelerate the effectiveness of your marketing and get ahead of the competition by combining CX and technology
    • Ben Morgan
    • Global digital marketing director, Avanade

12:35 pm - 1:05 PM

  • How to enable marketing operations to unlock excellence in your martech

12:35 pm - 1:05 PM

  • Be afraid. Be very afraid. (And a bit excited.) How AI is transforming B2B marketing

12:35 pm - 1:05 PM

  • How to navigate the martech minefield (it's not just you who's struggling)

02:05 pm - 2:35 PM

  • Making marketing automation a reality

02:05 pm - 2:35 PM

  • Marketing leading from the front to drive 100% revenue growth over 2 years at the Access Group.
    • Chris Marjara
    • CMO, Access Group

02:05 pm - 2:35 PM

  • Building a MarTech stack at a small organisation - What's Worked and What Hasn't
    • Ben Rees
    • CMO, Redgate

03:15 pm - 3:45 PM

  • Managing customer intelligence in your MarTech stack - navigating the challenges
    • Sam Tidswell-Norrish
    • International CMO,Dun and Bradstreet

03:15 pm - 3:45 PM

  • The best use of marketing automation - How TMF Group built their marketing automation journey from scratch and turned it into an award-winning programme (and all the learnings along the way)
    • Kate Duffy
    • Director of Campaign Marketing,TMF
    • Ash Chandler
    • Head of Marketing Automation,Really B2B

04:05 pm - 4:35 PM

  • Bringing structure and stability to the martech Jenga tower'
    • Jada Balster
    • VP marketing, Workfront

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fj8aag

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-stacked-1-day-b2b-marketing-technology-conference-london-united-kingdom---march-19-2020---global-spend-on-martech-is-set-to-double-in-the-next-5-years-to-an-eye-watering-25-billion-300966819.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:10
Vontobel: Adventsspecial 1: Das Weihnachtsgeschäft brummt
14:00
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:47
Gold gibt Gewinne wieder ab
13:23
Jahresendrallye auf der Kippe
10:40
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:02
SMI lässt Kontakt nicht abreissen
28.11.19
MRBC mit extra Weinachtscoupon
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:51
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Prognosen für 2019: Diese Experten hatten im Rückblick recht
Hank Paulson: Zwangsdelisting chinesischer Unternehmen von US-Börsen hätte weitreichende Folgen
Dow verliert -- SMI dreht nach Rekordhoch klar ins Minus -- DAX fällt unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktionäre kreuzen im Vorfeld der GV medial die Klingen
November 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
SIX setzt S+B-Aktie wegen der anstehenden GV vorläufig vom Handel aus
Apples AirPods: Experte rechnet mit Nachfrageüberhang zu Weihnachten
November 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Ray Dalio über Milliardenwette auf baldigen Markteinbruch: "Das ist falsch"
COSMO-Aktie fällt: COSMO weitet Vertriebsvereinbarung mit Medtronic für Elview aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow verliert -- SMI dreht nach Rekordhoch klar ins Minus -- DAX fällt unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Trump-Tweet belastet: Die US-Börsen geben nach. Der heimische Markt fällt am Montag kräftig. Auch der DAX rutscht tief ins Minus. Zum Wochenstart ging es für die asiatischen Indizes bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;