Get Shift Done, A Shiftsmart Initiative, Named To Fast Company's Annual List Of The World's Most Innovative Companies For 2021

DALLAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Shift Done has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. The Shiftsmart initiative is ranked No. 1 under the Not-for-Profit category and No. 28 in the 2021 World's Top 50 Most Innovative Companies list.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive; they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

"It has been an honor to help serve American communities through the Get Shift Done initiative," said Anurag Jain, Co-Founder of Get Shift Done and Chairman of AccessHealthcare. "Get Shift Done was created to combat hunger relief and help stabilize incomes of those affected by COVID-19. 'How will I feed people?' was my immediate concern when the government mandated stay-at-home requirements and I was serving as Board Chairman of the North Texas Food Bank. We never dreamed the initiative would grow and reach so many people across America."

Get Shift Done is a non-profit initiative that was launched in response to COVID-19 to pay a living wage to newly unemployed hospitality workers to fill the gap of volunteer shifts in hunger relief organizations, such as food banks, food pantries, and school systems. Created and in action in four days by serial entrepreneurs Patrick Brandt and Anurag Jain, the program rapidly expanded across the country with over 28,000 workers, 12 regions and 110 hunger relief organizations. In just one year workers have completed almost one million shifts, served 60 million meals and have been paid nearly $15 million wages for their work.

"We are honored to be recognized as Fast Company's Most Innovative Not-for-Profit in the world," said Patrick Brandt, Co-Founder of Get Shift Done and President of Shiftsmart. "It is humbling to be part of such a powerful collaboration of community organizations, philanthropists, businesses, and hunger relief providers to impact so many negatively affected by the pandemic. Shiftsmart's ability and willingness to organize a program that served thousands of Americans in need has truly been heartwarming and inspiring."

Shiftsmart, a labor management platform serving the modern workforce, saw first-hand the impact COVID-19 began to have on hospitality workers. With a mission to provide workers more choice, more pay and greater opportunity, Shiftsmart quickly leveraged its technology and operations to launch Get Shift Done and connect today's dynamic workforce with non-profit organizations. Without the Get Shift Done initiative, food access providers would not have been able to meet the jolt to the labor market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and serve their local communities to prevent millions of people being left hungry.

Get Shift Done has been able to help bring stabilization to economies by putting skilled workers back to work in their communities. Matching the workers with the non-profit organizations was accomplished using the Shiftsmart platform, which was provided at no cost to the non-profits. Shiftsmart, leveraging its technology platform, managed the entire program end-to-end including onboarding, matching, scheduling, dispatching, routing and paying workers to perform shifts with the non-profits. The initiative has surpassed its mission by not only providing income for adversely affected hourly workers in the hospitality industry but also a sense of purpose and community for those displaced from their jobs.

Get Shift Done was launched with the help of founding supporters that include AccessHealthcare, Capital One, Communities Foundation of Texas, Mark Cuban, Craig and Kathryn Hall, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, Margot Perot and Family, Sarah and Ross Perot Jr. Foundation, Katherine Perot Reeves and Eric Reeves, Shiftsmart, and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multi day summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT GET SHIFT DONE

The Get Shift Done model, a Shiftsmart initiative, provides direct income to unemployed food and service industry workers while providing skilled shift work to food banks and other nonprofits providing critical resources for hunger relief. Get Shift Done workers are people who know food helping people who need food. For more information, visit www.getshiftdone.org.

ABOUT SHIFTSMART

Shiftsmart is an online marketplace built on pioneering technology that connects today's dynamic workforce with companies facing increasingly complex staffing requirements. By empowering workers with more hours, better pay, and greater opportunity, Shiftsmart creates a mutually beneficial labor ecosystem for individuals and organizations alike. Visit www.shiftsmart.com for more information.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

