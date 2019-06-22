22.06.2019 01:00:00

Get Ready for Summer With a Tune-up or Maintenance Appointment

WINCHESTER, Va., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since it is officially summer, plenty of drivers are starting to plan an exciting summer vacation. However, it is no fun to be stuck with a maintenance issue or car problem while away from home. That's why Miller's CrossPointe Motor Cars, a pre-owned car dealership serving the Winchester and surrounding areas, is encouraging drivers to stop in for all of their maintenance issues in order to enjoy summer to the fullest.

Whether it's a simple oil change or something much more severe, Miller's CrossPointe Motor Cars is the place to go for all maintenance needs. For example, the dealership offers many convenient repairs and conveniences such as brake replacements, tire rotations, filter replacements, electrical services, muffler/exhaust repair and much more. For those in need of a new car part, drivers can easily order the parts the need through the dealer's website and have it ready to go ahead of time.

Miller's CrossPointe Motor Cars is also known for their impressive window tint and wrap service. At the dealership, drivers can have professional window tinting done on their car along with custom wraps, paint protection film or even paintless dent repair.

Miller's CrossPointe Motor Cars is a full-service dealership in Winchester that specializes in pre-owned vehicles. Those in need of a tune-up or any kind or some essential maintenance should no longer hesitate and stop in today. Drivers and car shoppers can get in touch with the dealership through their website http://www.crosspointemotorcars.com or by dialing 855-466-4836 for service. Those interested in ordering parts on the phone can dial 855-466-4693.

 

SOURCE Miller's CrossPointe Motor Cars

