19.05.2020 14:12:00

Get Back To Work Safely In The COVID-19 Crisis - Free eLearning

STUART, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Response Training International announces new Free Airborne Pathogens eLearning Course for the workplace.

As restrictions on businesses start to ease, we all want to get back to work and start generating revenue again. However, we must proceed with caution. COVID-19 is still with us, so it is vital to ensure that both employers and employees are equipped with the proper tools necessary to reduce the spread of the virus. The most important of these tools is a proper education on what the virus is and how it moves from person to person.

To address these concerns, First Response Training International has created the Airborne Pathogens Workplace Training course, an eLearning program designed to teach businesses everything they need to know to maintain a safe work environment amidst a viral outbreak. This course is available at no charge.

Here is a short video about the Airborne Pathogens Workplace Training course.   https://www.firstresponse-ed.com/stay-safe/

The new Airborne Pathogens Workplace Training will teach employers and employees the fundamentals of how an illness like COVID-19 spreads and what can be done to minimize it. Everyone who completes the training will earn a certificate which they can use to VERIFY their knowledge and ensure the business' liability is reduced in case one of your employees becomes ill. 

For more information about the Airborne Pathogens Workplace Training program, visit https://www.firstresponse-ed.com/stay-safe

Who are we?

First Response Training International provides educational programs for CPR, AEDs, First Aid, Airborne/Bloodborne Pathogens, and O2 Administration. Our online training can be completed at the learner's own pace and includes videos, graphics, and text to ensure all types of learners are able to fully comprehend this important information. 

Our parent company, International Training, is an eLearning and database management organization focused on providing innovative solutions for modern learning needs. We have developed over 40 eLearning courses in multiple languages throughout the world. These courses are used in over 100 countries training everything from basic snorkeling through highly specialist technical equipment used to bring divers hundreds of feet underwater. 

Name of Press Contact: Darren Pace
Phone: 5613134534
Email: Darren.pace@tdisdi.com

FREE Airborne Pathogens Workplace Training Course

How COVID-19 spreads.

First Response Training Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-back-to-work-safely-in-the-covid-19-crisis---free-elearning-301061111.html

SOURCE International Training

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 170.30
2.62 %
Geberit 458.70
2.23 %
CieFinRichemont 55.06
1.70 %
Alcon 59.14
1.55 %
The Swatch Grp 181.55
1.54 %
Zurich Insur Gr 289.00
-0.07 %
Givaudan 3’397.00
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 349.90
-0.47 %
Lonza Grp 460.10
-1.01 %
Swisscom 491.90
-1.93 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:51
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:41
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
10:52
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Volatilitäts-Riesen in Zeichnung
08:36
Impfstoff-Hoffnungen beflügeln SMI
18.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
18.05.20
Fed Ramps Up Asset Purchases
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:18
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Spannungen zwischen USA und China: Trump zieht Konsequenzen - Kommt jetzt der Finanzkonflikt?
Zurich-Versicherung kündigt Zahlungen aus Kulanz an - Aktie steigt
Dow letztlich sehr stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Ryanair noch schwerer von Corona getroffen - Aktie dennoch mit Kurssprung
SMI volatil -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigem Plus
ams will schnelle Integration von OSRAM - Aktien im Plus
Darum erwägt Buffett-Anhänger David Merkel, alle Berkshire Hathaway-Aktien zu veräussern
Novartis erhält EU-Zulassung für Gentherapie Zolgensma zur SMA-Behandlung - Aktie leicht im Plus
Julius Bär profitiert von deutlicher Zunahme der Kundenaktivitäten - Aktie zündet Kursrakete
Vifor und FMC erreichen zusammen mit ChemoCentryx Studien-Ziele nicht - Vifor-Aktie wegen Dividendenabschlag optisch leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI volatil -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigem Plus
Der heimische Markt notiert am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Gewinnen an der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich mittlerweile tiefer. An den asiatischen Märkten wurden am Dienstag satte Gewinne eingefahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB