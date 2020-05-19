Get Back To Work Safely In The COVID-19 Crisis - Free eLearning

STUART, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Response Training International announces new Free Airborne Pathogens eLearning Course for the workplace.

As restrictions on businesses start to ease, we all want to get back to work and start generating revenue again. However, we must proceed with caution. COVID-19 is still with us, so it is vital to ensure that both employers and employees are equipped with the proper tools necessary to reduce the spread of the virus. The most important of these tools is a proper education on what the virus is and how it moves from person to person.

To address these concerns, First Response Training International has created the Airborne Pathogens Workplace Training course, an eLearning program designed to teach businesses everything they need to know to maintain a safe work environment amidst a viral outbreak. This course is available at no charge.



Here is a short video about the Airborne Pathogens Workplace Training course. https://www.firstresponse-ed.com/stay-safe/

The new Airborne Pathogens Workplace Training will teach employers and employees the fundamentals of how an illness like COVID-19 spreads and what can be done to minimize it. Everyone who completes the training will earn a certificate which they can use to VERIFY their knowledge and ensure the business' liability is reduced in case one of your employees becomes ill.

For more information about the Airborne Pathogens Workplace Training program, visit https://www.firstresponse-ed.com/stay-safe

Who are we?

First Response Training International provides educational programs for CPR, AEDs, First Aid, Airborne/Bloodborne Pathogens, and O2 Administration. Our online training can be completed at the learner's own pace and includes videos, graphics, and text to ensure all types of learners are able to fully comprehend this important information.

Our parent company, International Training, is an eLearning and database management organization focused on providing innovative solutions for modern learning needs. We have developed over 40 eLearning courses in multiple languages throughout the world. These courses are used in over 100 countries training everything from basic snorkeling through highly specialist technical equipment used to bring divers hundreds of feet underwater.

