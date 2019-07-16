Get Ahead of Oil and Gas Price Discounts with the New Texas Infrastructure Service (TEXIS)

HOUSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new TEXIS energy infrastructure analytical service provides quarterly and periodic forecast updates of future infrastructure investments and capacity requirements from a full-value chain and cross-commodity viewpoint. Stratas Advisors, a Houston-based global energy analytical services firm, launched the service to help clients anticipate price-crushing constraints in local demand or infrastructure in Texas amid burgeoning production from the Permian Basin and other shale regions of Texas.

"Severe price discounts are rife in Texas amid rapid oil and gas production growth. Faster than most expected, supply has outpaced local demand for hydrocarbon and capacity to move it out of the field," said Greg Haas, director of the Stratas Advisors Integrated Energy services. "Producers and financial clients of the TEXIS subscription service get advance warning about potential price dislocations, while service clients in the midstream, construction and consuming industries get first dibs on pending opportunities."

Regional assessments of the current and future business environment throughout the next decade compare the proprietary Stratas Advisors field-production outlook with our energy infrastructure forecasts. This includes field processing and gathering, regional consumption capabilities and demand, and the availability of multimodal takeaway to markets beyond the field region are also weighed.

Clients access the analyses and data via a password-protected dedicated web portal in multiple formats including formal and informal analytical content, Excel or image file downloads, webcasts, embedded interactive custom data tool charts with ability to customize data and image download, and more.

Quarterly Infrastructure Development Analyses Reports : Detailed analysis of field-level infrastructure for the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford shale play and the Gulf Coast gas-rich shale plays (Haynesville, Barnett and Fayetteville shale). The reports include a comprehensive cross-commodity Excel database with updates and detailed analysis of field-level infrastructure developments and expectations of current, planned and announced pipelines, processing facilities, export terminals and other midstream logistics in the plays that comprise and directly impact Texas energy infrastructure.

: Detailed analysis of field-level infrastructure for the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford shale play and the Gulf Coast gas-rich shale plays (Haynesville, Barnett and shale). The reports include a comprehensive cross-commodity Excel database with updates and detailed analysis of field-level infrastructure developments and expectations of current, planned and announced pipelines, processing facilities, export terminals and other midstream logistics in the plays that comprise and directly impact energy infrastructure. Nationwide Quarterly Shale Gap Analyses : We contrast our hydrocarbon production forecast outlooks of field production vs. our expectations for existing and pending consuming and takeaway infrastructure in each of the immediate major active U.S. shale and tight-oil regions. Any gaps between field production and regional capacity for takeaway and consumption will likely portend challenged or advantaged economics within the field region for any or all of the firms involved in a region's production, midstream operations and consuming plant activities. Our gap analyses reports span the nation from Appalachia to New Mexico and from North Dakota to Texas . The goal is to highlight forward-looking opportunities and challenges for producers, midstream operators or downstream consumers.

: We contrast our hydrocarbon production forecast outlooks of field production vs. our expectations for existing and pending consuming and takeaway infrastructure in each of the immediate major active U.S. shale and tight-oil regions. Any gaps between field production and regional capacity for takeaway and consumption will likely portend challenged or advantaged economics within the field region for any or all of the firms involved in a region's production, midstream operations and consuming plant activities. Our gap analyses reports span the nation from Appalachia to and from to . The goal is to highlight forward-looking opportunities and challenges for producers, midstream operators or downstream consumers. Now Easier to Subscribe: For single-user subscriptions, Stratas Advisors now accepts credit card enrollments that will give new subscribers rapid access at easy to digest prices.

About Stratas Advisors

Stratas Advisors, a Hart Energy company, is a leading global consulting and analytics provider to the world's fullstream energy industry across the upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets and key consuming sectors including automotive; transportation; power; petrochemicals; and heavy industries. The consulting advisory firm's team of experts provides forecasts and strategic insights to clients seeking to make better business decisions by anticipating key drivers shaping development. Via consulting engagements and subscription services, the firm's clientele rapidly assess opportunities, mitigate risk and implement strategies. Stratas Advisors is headquartered in Houston with offices in Brussels and Singapore. Learn more about the business

Contact:

Greg Haas, Director

Stratas Advisors

713-260-5201

haas@stratasadvisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-ahead-of-oil-and-gas-price-discounts-with-the-new-texas-infrastructure-service-texis-300885836.html

SOURCE Stratas Advisors