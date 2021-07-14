SMI 12’043 -0.2%  SPI 15’489 -0.2%  Dow 34’897 0.0%  DAX 15’789 0.0%  Euro 1.0821 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’100 0.1%  Gold 1’822 0.8%  Bitcoin 30’055 0.1%  Dollar 0.9147 -0.4%  Öl 74.6 -2.3% 
14.07.2021 19:00:00

Gestalt Diagnostics and Deep Bio Announce Strategic Relationship to Deliver Image Analysis Algorithms within Gestalt's Digital Pathology Platform

SPOKANE, Wash. and SEOUL, South Korea, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics and Deep Bio today announced their strategic relationship on the development of an integrated workflow for pathologists to use Artificial Intelligence algorithms directly within Gestalt's PathFlow® platform. Deep Bio's algorithm analyzes whole slide images (WSIs) of H&E-stained prostate core needle biopsy tissue specimens to detect and classify prostate cancer. Using the PathFlow® platform, pathologists now have a superior support tool in diagnosing prostate cancer.

"Optimizing the pathology workflow with an interoperable solution that combines the value of Gestalt's full digital pathology platform and Deep Bio's DeepDx® AI algorithms enables a high throughput diagnostic process," says Gestalt COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Lisa-Jean Clifford. "Providing pathologists with instant access to AI algorithms directly within their workflow presents them with key data in real-time, shortening the time to diagnosis for cancer patients. We are excited to be collaborating with Deep Bio to provide pathology labs, and pathologists, with this superior solution."   

"Deep Bio's relationship with Gestalt Diagnostics brings us one step closer to our vision of supporting pathologists and oncologists with timely and accurate diagnosis and prognosis, for better treatment decision-making. We believe our AI-powered DeepDx is a powerful addition to the seamless and integrated clinical workflow afforded by PathFlow", said Deep Bio's founder and CEO Sun Woo Kim.

Visit Gestalt at www.gestaltdiagnostics.com  and Deep Bio at www.deepbio.co.kr  to learn more.

About Gestalt Diagnostics
Gestalt Diagnostics is a private, profit-driven software company who provides technology solutions, technical and integration services and support to pathology laboratories.  Gestalt has developed PathFlow, an enterprise software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. This product was originally developed, by what is now Gestalt's team, to support a fully digital reading platform for radiology. The radiology platform is used in leading hospitals across the United States and supports more than 15 million studies annually.  Gestalt has expanded and redesigned this proven, robust solution to work in the laboratory space – engineered for the unique needs and workflow of pathologists. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com

About Deep Bio
Deep Bio Inc. is an AI biotech company with in-house expertise in deep learning, pathology, life sciences, and pharmacotherapeutics. As the country's first to obtain KFDA approval of an AI-based cancer pathology solution, Deep Bio envisions a suite of AI-based IVD SaMDs (In Vitro Diagnostics Software as a Medical Device) for diagnosis and prognosis prediction of multiple cancers. Deep Bio is actively engaged in the research space and participating in ongoing collaborations with top US medical centers.

DeepDx® Prostate is a clinically-validated AI for prostate core needle biopsy tissue image analysis. Whole-slide images (WSIs) of H&E-stained biopsy tissue specimens are analyzed for prostate cancer, Gleason scores and grade group. Extensively tested at a US CLIA lab (>240k cores in 2020), DeepDx® Prostate can alleviate the shortage of pathologists and the resultant increase in workload, while reducing diagnostic subjectivity and variability. To learn more, visit www.deepbio.co.kr

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gestalt-diagnostics-and-deep-bio-announce-strategic-relationship-to-deliver-image-analysis-algorithms-within-gestalts-digital-pathology-platform-301333617.html

SOURCE Gestalt Diagnostics

﻿

