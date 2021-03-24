Germany further extends lock-down, measures and retail openings depend on the regional incidence of infections

HELSINKI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany further extends lock-down until April 18, 2021. During Easter, mobility restrictions are strict and retail stores are closed for the most part, which means that also Kamux's stores in Germany are also closed during Easter. On other days and weeks during this extended lock-down, the store openings are related to regional incidence of infections: options are pre-booked store appointments, click&collect or solely digital sales depending on the current situation.

"We follow carefully the instructions and we do car sales within the limits that apply in different regions at any given time," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

More information:

Aleksandar Amann, Kamux Germany, Country Director, tel. +49 40 5555 48951

ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

