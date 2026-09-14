Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’940 1.2%  SPI 19’633 0.9%  Dow 52’573 1.0%  DAX 25’445 -0.5%  Euro 0.9429 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’262 -1.0%  Gold 4’291 -1.3%  Bitcoin 63’691 1.6%  Dollar 0.8170 0.0%  Öl 107.5 2.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Euronext-Chef signalisiert Offenheit für Zusammenschluss mit Deutscher Börse - Aktien gefragt
Strategy-Aktie im Fokus: CEO rechtfertigt Bitcoin-Veräusserung und dann teuren Rückkauf
Market-Perform-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Neuer Roadster-Termin steht anscheinend fest
Bernstein Research beurteilt Siemens-Aktie mit Outperform
Suche...
14.09.2026 12:14:03

German Stocks Retreat Amid Geopolitical Oil Tensions, AI Warnings

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Monday, weighed down by rising oil prices and caution ahead of monetary policy meetings of some major central banks, including the Federal Reserve. Additionally, concerns over AI risks resurfaced, hurting sentiment.

Oil prices rose sharply on supply concerns following Saudi Arabia shutting down a pipeline after new Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia and Iranian attacks on Gulf shipping.

Brent crude futures rose to $108.65 a barrel before easing to around $107.40, still up as much as 2.7% over previous close.

The benchmark DAX, which dropped to 25,339.25, was down 132.45 points or 0.52% at 25,424.71 a few minutes past noon.

Infineon Technologies tumbled nearly 9% as Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's warning of a potentially large-scale AI-drive cyberattacks and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's call for a more cautious pace of development weighed on tech stocks.

Siemens Energy plunged 7.3% and Hochtief shed a little over 7%. RWE lost 3.7%, while MTU Aero Engines, Siemens and Deutsche Bank dropped 2%-2.5%.

Heidelberg Materials, E.ON, Continental, Daimler Truck Holding, GEA Group and Commerzbank lost 0.5%-1.2%.

SAP climbed 3.2%. Deutsche Boerse and Bayer moved up 3% and 2.85%, respectively. Scout24, Beiersdorf, Fresenius Medical Care, Symrise and Siemens Healthineers gained 1.8%-2.3%.

Hannover RE, Deutsche Telekom, Zalando, Henkel, Rheinmetall, Munich RE, Merck and Brenntag also moved notably higher.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise

Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Ameriprise Financial
✅ Schneider Electric
✅ ASM
✅ HSBC

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:55 Der Preis der Wende: Volkswagens Kampf um die Zukunft
09:16 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise bleiben im Fokus
09:06 SMI stoppt Talfahrt
08:45 Logo WHS Fed-Showdown an der Börse: Zinserhöhung, Öl-Schock und die nächste Richtungsentscheidung
08:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Rücksetzer zum Wochenstart?
09.09.26 Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch
08.09.26 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
08.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’625.89 15.74 S6CB3U
Short 14’748.92 13.51 S3BCYU
Short 15’271.83 8.95 S7BCRU
SMI-Kurs: 13’940.27 14.09.2026 12:15:38
Long 13’327.30 19.68 SXBKNU
Long 13’022.58 13.78 SUTB5U
Long 12’472.79 8.95 SZXBHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie zieht an: Studienerfolg bei Krebsmittel - Tam-Peli verlängert Überleben bei Lungenkrebs
SNB setzt weiter auf Tech-Aktien: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q2 2026 investiert
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Novartis: Neuromuskulärer Wirkstoffkandidat verfehlt Ziel in Spätphasenstudie
Aktien New York Ausblick: Kaum Bewegung - Moderna-Kurs verdoppelt sich
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsstart leichter
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Aktien New York: Verluste - Anleger agieren weiter vorsichtig
DAX 40-Wert Siemens Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Siemens Energy-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
Minuszeichen in Zürich: SMI schwächelt zum Start

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.