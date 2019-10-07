German Lessons Company Earns Top Grade from TopConsumerReviews.com

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TopConsumerReviews.com recently gave another top ranking to Rocket Languages, a leader among resources offering online German Lessons.

People choose to learn German for a variety of reasons. For some, it's a convenient choice at school as the third-most common language taught in American schools. For others, it represents a way to open doors of opportunity in the workplace, enabling them to communicate effectively with business partners in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and beyond. And, in addition to the nearly 100 million people around the world who use German as their native language, millions more are proud to have German roots in their ancestry. Students who are eager to learn German but don't have easy access to a classroom setting can take advantage of one of the many online programs that offer first-rate instruction. These programs typically combine written and audio lessons, to help learners master reading, listening and speaking German on their own schedule.

"Very few providers of online language instruction can compete with Rocket Languages, and their German lessons are indeed the best in the industry," confirmed Brian Dolezal of TopConsumerReviews.com, LLC. "To get a truly comprehensive learning experience, you need a program that tackles all modalities: reading, listening, and speaking. Rocket German does all of that and more, through tools that allow you to compare your speech with recordings of native speakers, language and culture lessons to master not just what to say but under which circumstances, and so on. Rocket Languages wants you to succeed, so they offer a four-hour lesson set for free, as well as a 60-day money-back guarantee if you purchase their German program and decide that it wasn't a good fit. There's simply no better way to learn German online, which is why Rocket German continues to hold our top ranking among providers of German lessons in 2019."

To find out more about Rocket Languages and other sites for German Lessons, including reviews and comparison rankings, please visit the German Lessons category of TopConsumerReviews.com at https://www.topconsumerreviews.com/german-lessons/.

About Rocket Languages

Rocket Languages is one of the world's leading providers of online learn-a-language software packages. Setting themselves apart from the competition by placing a strong and immediate emphasis on what they call conversational learning, their dynamic learning courses have students speaking the language in a modern, fun, and conversational manner right from the start. Originally beginning with Rocket Spanish in 2005, Rocket Language has expanded to include Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, American Sign Language, and English courses for speakers of Spanish and Japanese, among others.

About TopConsumerReviews.com

TopConsumerReviews.com, LLC is a leading provider of reviews and rankings for thousands of consumer products and services. From German Lessons to Spanish Lessons and Travel Insurance, TopConsumerReviews.com delivers in-depth product evaluations in order to make purchasing decisions easier.

SOURCE TopConsumerReviews.com