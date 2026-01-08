Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'351 0.2%  SPI 18'407 0.1%  Dow 49'327 0.7%  DAX 25'127 0.0%  Euro 0.9314 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'904 -0.3%  Gold 4'461 0.1%  Bitcoin 72'819 0.0%  Dollar 0.7997 0.3%  Öl 61.4 1.7% 
08.01.2026 18:32:04

German Court Fines Ryanair And Rules Key Practices Unlawful

(RTTNews) - The Regional Court of Hamburg in Germany has hit Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) with a fine on Thursday for not following court orders that were obtained by eDreams ODIGEO.

They pointed out issues related to fault and bad faith, especially since Ryanair kept some prohibited terms on its website. Additionally, the court ruled that several of Ryanair's main business practices were illegal.

This includes their misleading consent practices, blanket clauses stating tickets are 'non-refundable', and their fees for tax refunds that were seen as unfair to consumers.

These decisions add to a growing list of legal troubles for Ryanair across Europe and raise more questions about whether the airline is sticking to consumer protection laws.

RYAAY is currently trading at $71.29, down $0.20 or 0.28 percent on the Nasdaq.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
18:33 Proteste in Teheran: 'Tod dem Diktator'
18:32 UN-Chef bedauert Rückzug der USA aus 66 internationalen Organisationen
18:29 Rossmann legt beim Umsatz weiter zu - Filialnetz wächst
18:29 Marineschiffbauer TKMS greift nach Kieler Werft GYNK
18:28 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX setzt Konsolidierung fort
18:21 GNW-News: Jiangxi Fengcheng ist Gastgeber der Circular Economy Industry Innovation and Development Conference zum Erfahrungsaustausch über die grüne Transfor...
18:15 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Wenig Bewegung - Anleger werden vorsichtiger
18:11 Aktien Europa Schluss: Wenig Bewegung - Anleger werden vorsichtiger
18:08 Umfrage: SPD in der Wählergunst nur noch bei 13 Prozent
18:07 Umfrage: Vertrauen der Deutschen in die USA auf Tiefststand