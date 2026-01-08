|
08.01.2026 18:32:04
German Court Fines Ryanair And Rules Key Practices Unlawful
(RTTNews) - The Regional Court of Hamburg in Germany has hit Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) with a fine on Thursday for not following court orders that were obtained by eDreams ODIGEO.
They pointed out issues related to fault and bad faith, especially since Ryanair kept some prohibited terms on its website. Additionally, the court ruled that several of Ryanair's main business practices were illegal.
This includes their misleading consent practices, blanket clauses stating tickets are 'non-refundable', and their fees for tax refunds that were seen as unfair to consumers.
These decisions add to a growing list of legal troubles for Ryanair across Europe and raise more questions about whether the airline is sticking to consumer protection laws.
RYAAY is currently trading at $71.29, down $0.20 or 0.28 percent on the Nasdaq.
3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schlisst wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich in Rot
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es nur seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es abwärts.