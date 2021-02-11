SMI 10’853 0.3%  SPI 13’543 0.3%  Dow 31’384 -0.2%  DAX 14’041 0.8%  Euro 1.0801 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’672 0.6%  Gold 1’827 -0.9%  Bitcoin 42’074 5.1%  Dollar 0.8909 0.0%  Öl 61.3 0.3% 
GEP Software Named A Leader In Procurement, Procure-to-Pay, Spend Analysis, Sourcing, Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle, And Supplier Relationship Management In 6 Separate 2021 IDC MarketScapes

CLARK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that the company has been named a Leader in six IDC MarketScape reports* on worldwide procurement, procure-to-pay, spend analysis, sourcing, contract life cycle, and supplier relationship management.

GEP Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEP)

GEP SMART provides enterprises with the leading AI-powered, source-to-pay (S2P) platform — encompassing spend analytics, sourcing, category management, contract management, supplier and risk management, procure-to-pay, invoice management, and savings project management — unifying procurement operations to drive compliance and savings.

Go here to learn more about each of the six IDC MarketScapes*: 

  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Procurement Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45015719, February 2021)
  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Procure-to-Pay Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45015519, February 2021)
  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Supplier Relationship Management Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment ( Doc #US45015919, February 2021)
  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45016019, February 2021)
  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Spend Analysis and Management Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45015319, February 2021)
  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sourcing Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45015419, February 2021)

*About IDC MarketScape 
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About GEP Software 
GEP SOFTWARE provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com

Media Contact
Derek Creevey
Director, Media & Public Relations
GEP
Phone: +1 732-382-6565
Email: derek.creevey@gep.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gep-software-named-a-leader-in-procurement-procure-to-pay-spend-analysis-sourcing-buy-side-contract-life-cycle-and-supplier-relationship-management-in-6-separate-2021-idc-marketscapes-301227097.html

SOURCE GEP

