GEP Smart AI-Driven Procurement Software Selected By Lenovo For Its Direct Spend And To Enable Transformation Of Procurement Globally

- Lenovo chooses GEP's unified procurement platform to support its direct sourcing needs through GEP's sourcing, project and supplier management solutions for direct spend

CLARK, N.J., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that leading global technology company Lenovo has selected GEP SMART™ , the industry's premier procurement software platform, after a thorough selection process.

Lenovo is a US$60 billion revenue global company headquartered in Hong Kong, operating and serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Lenovo will be using GEP SOFTWARE™ to support its global sourcing needs and suppliers for all its direct spend. At a time of Lenovo's continued strong growth and innovation, GEP SOFTWARE will provide a full range of cloud-native solutions to support Lenovo's

Complex direct global sourcing needs through GEP SMART's sourcing & project management capabilities

sourcing & project management capabilities Comprehensive supplier performance evaluation, information management & risk management to mitigate risk and drive value across its global supply chain

Unique requirements to continue to deliver smarter technology solutions and services

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director, Public Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg