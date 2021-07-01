SMI 11’996 0.5%  SPI 15’408 0.4%  Dow 34’603 0.3%  DAX 15’595 0.4%  Euro 1.0975 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’082 0.4%  Gold 1’777 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’796 -5.0%  Dollar 0.9252 0.0%  Öl 76.1 1.3% 
01.07.2021 16:10:00

GEP Smart AI-Driven Procurement Software Selected By Lenovo For Its Direct Spend And To Enable Transformation Of Procurement Globally

- Lenovo chooses GEP's unified procurement platform to support its direct sourcing needs through GEP's sourcing, project and supplier management solutions for direct spend

CLARK, N.J., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that leading global technology company Lenovo has selected GEP SMART, the industry's premier procurement software platform, after a thorough selection process.

GEP Logo

Lenovo is a US$60 billion revenue global company headquartered in Hong Kong, operating and serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Lenovo will be using GEP SOFTWARE to support its global sourcing needs and suppliers for all its direct spend. At a time of Lenovo's continued strong growth and innovation, GEP SOFTWARE will provide a full range of cloud-native solutions to support Lenovo's

  • Complex direct global sourcing needs through GEP SMART's sourcing & project management capabilities
  • Comprehensive supplier performance evaluation, information management & risk management to mitigate risk and drive value across its global supply chain
  • Unique requirements to continue to deliver smarter technology solutions and services

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI. 

About GEP SOFTWARE
GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact
Derek Creevey
Director, Public Relations 
GEP
Phone: +1 732-382-6565
Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg

SOURCE GEP

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

12:02 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
11:16 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
09:46 Vontobel: derimail - Bonuszertifikate entdecken
09:32 Marktüberblick: Nordex nachbörslich unter Druck
09:09 SMI gibt 12.000er-Marke wieder ab
07:05 Weekly-Hits: US-Berichtssaison – Fitnesstest für die Wall Street / Alcon, Sonova, Straumann – Gefragte Medizintechnik
29.06.21 Von Ausdauer, Geduld und Schlaftabletten.
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bâloise plant nach Lancierung in Frankreich weitere Expansion - Bâloise-Aktie geht schwächer aus dem Handel
Crash von Titanium Token - Krypto-Bulle Mark Cuban hart getroffen
Bitcoin-Problem bei Tesla: Muss ein Bitcoin-Verkauf die Tesla-Bilanz retten?
Credit Suisse prüft wohl Umbau des Private Bankings - CS-Aktie schliesst im Minus
US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Rot-- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger nimmt weiteres Kapital für den Firmenumbau auf - Aktie zweistellig im Minus
Nach Bitcoin-Korrektur: Cathie Woods ARK Invest kauft bei Coinbase-Aktie und Grayscale Bitcoin Trust nach
CS-Aktie gewinnt: Credit-Suisse-Grossaktionär reduziert Anteil - Erste Entscheidungen durch CS-Präsident bis Ende des Jahres
Dow fester -- SMI und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Halbleiter weiter knapp - Diese Aktien aus der Schweiz und den USA könnten profitieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit