GEP Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites

CLARK, N.J., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Gartner has named GEP a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites. A complimentary copy of the report is available at www.smartbygep.com/GartnerP2P.

"There's no inherent contradiction between beauty and power," said Subhash Makhija, chief executive officer of GEP. "SMART by GEP® is the industry's most powerful, most effective digital platform for direct and indirect procurement. It's also beautiful and astonishingly easy to use — and that drives the very highest levels of user satisfaction and productivity.

"CIOs at our Fortune 500 and Global 2000 customers are embracing their leadership role in digital business transformation with great enthusiasm," Makhija continued. "They are adding real innovation to their playbooks, accepting new challenges and remaining entirely relevant, even as the demands on IT and IT leadership increasingly shift toward more holistic business objectives — productivity, agility, efficiency and competitiveness."

AI-powered, cloud-native SMART by GEP is a complete digital platform for direct and indirect procurement. SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. SMART by GEP is platform agnostic (it works with SAP, Oracle, or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

"A digital business platform like SMART by GEP is the central and most important workspace many business users inhabit on a daily basis," said Al Girardi, GEP's vice president of marketing and analyst relations. "The application drives their experience, their attitude and their output. Our customers experience SMART by GEP as 'a great place to work' and that drives productivity and value for their businesses."

SMART by GEP, purpose-built on a single code base for optimum performance on the cloud, easily handles the heaviest, most complex requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs. And SMART by GEP procurement software, anchored securely in Microsoft Azure, achieves among the very highest levels of performance, scalability and resilience of any digital business platform anywhere.

Gartner: Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, Magnus Bergfors, William McNeill, Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, 31 July 2019. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites, Magnus Bergfors, Patrick Connaughton, et al., 1 August 2018. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

