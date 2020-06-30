Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 18:20:00

GeoShack to Remain an Independent Topcon Master Dealer for All of Ontario

DALLAS, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- GeoShack Canada Company will remain an independently owned Topcon Master Dealer for all of Ontario.

This is a change in direction from the previously announced Brandt Companies acquisition of GeoShack's Canadian operations. Despite several weeks of hard work by both the Brandt and GeoShack teams, a mutually beneficial deal that makes sense for our employees, our customers and our owners has not been attained.  

GeoShack is the long-time exclusive supplier for Topcon Positioning Systems equipment in Ontario, providing sales, service, and rentals of GPS, lasers, survey equipment, and more for the construction, survey, engineering, and agricultural industries. The company also delivers comprehensive machine control solutions for all OEM construction equipment brands.

"We've worked very hard to build strong relationships and a solid operation in the Ontario market over the years," said GeoShack President, Scott Beathard. "Ultimately being able to continue to serve our customers well is what led us to the decision to remain a Topcon Master Dealer for Ontario. Our teams in Toronto, London and Ottawa will continue to deliver the great service and support that are accustomed to and deserve."

ABOUT GEOSHACK
GeoShack operates under the concept, "Productivity and Positioning Solutions". We serve the construction, survey, agricultural, mining, landfill industries and more.  At our locations you can find a wide selection of UAV's, construction lasers, total stations, robotic instruments, GPS Survey systems, optical instruments, 2D & 3D machine control systems, GPS based agricultural guidance and auto steer systems, variable rate control technology, software for a multitude of applications, and a complete line of supplies and accessories. GeoShack's retail division is a sales organization with sales professionals and technical service and support specialists in over 18 major market areas in North America with over 180 employees.

® 2020 GeoShack is a registered trademark of GeoShack, Inc.

SOURCE GeoShack

