Georgia United Credit Union Initiative Serves Healthcare Heroes

DULUTH, Ga., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to create unprecedented challenges, impacting healthcare workers who are selflessly serving those in need. To show their appreciation of the frontline workers, Georgia United Credit Union launched a Hospital Heroes initiative to provide care packages to seven community hospital partners.

During the week of April 13, Georgia United delivered curbside care packages including supplies, meals and snacks to the hospital administration who oversee the frontline workers. Every care package delivery is tailored to the specific needs of the individual hospital.



With a $3,500 donation, Georgia United provided individually packaged snacks to support hospital caregivers at Henry Piedmont, Northside Cumming, Newton Medical, Morgan Medical Center in Madison and VA Medical Center in Dublin .

. A total of 107 meals were provided for the ER and ICU teams working third shift at Rockdale Piedmont in Conyers . In support of small businesses, meals were purchased from the Conyers Sandwich Shop and included wraps, chips and cookies.

"We want to recognize and thank the hospital caregivers who are working tirelessly to serve the community," said Georgia United Credit Union President and CEO, Debbie Smith. "We are proud to support the heroic efforts made by the frontline workers and hope this contribution provides some relief during these challenging times."

When asked how the Hospital Heroes initiative originated, Georgia United Chief Marketing Officer, Aaron Chestnut, stated, "COVID-19 has created problems never before seen. Yet despite the unknown, frontline hospital workers fearlessly help those who need it most. Their efforts are heroic and we want to extend our gratitude and let them know we have their back."

The Hospital Heroes initiative is made possible with funding by Georgia United Credit Union and their Foundation.

To learn more about Georgia United and the programs funded by their Foundation, visit gucu.org and gucufoundation.org. Follow the credit union on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to see how Georgia United is supporting the courageous efforts made by Hospital Heroes and share with friends and family as well. Posts are tagged with #GUCUcares, #HealthcareHeroes and #AllinThisTogether.

