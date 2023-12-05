|
06.12.2023 00:39:00
GEORGIA TECH TRANSIT TEAMSTERS OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFY CONTRACT
Bus Workers Secure Significant Gains in First Contract
ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Transit bus workers represented by Teamsters Local 728 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement. These 36 bus operators and mechanics provide student transportation services at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
"Congratulations to Atlanta First Transit workers on securing their very first Teamster contract," said Matt Higdon, President of Local 728. "This agreement is a victory for not only the workers, but for all members of the Georgia Tech community. We could not be more thrilled that these workers have a strong first contract that represents the essential nature of their work."
The strong three-year contract includes wages increases that are retroactive to November 1, additional holidays, paid time off, safety bonuses, and increased employer contributions toward workers' health care.
"This contract means that Georgia Tech workers' voices will finally be heard," said Tekeyla Haskins, a bus operator at First Transit in Atlanta. "I am grateful to the Teamsters for empowering me and my co-workers to know our rights in the workplace and helping us get a fair contract. We know that as Teamsters we always have each other's backs and we are never alone."
Proudly serving the Atlanta community for more than 70 years, Local 728 fights for hardworking families. For more information, go to teamsterslocal728.org.
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-tech-transit-teamsters-overwhelmingly-ratify-contract-302006795.html
SOURCE Teamsters Local 728
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung bessert sich trotz fehlenden Impulsen: SMI letztlich knapp in Grün -- DAX markiert Allzeithoch und schliesst etwas fester -- Wall Street uneins -- Deutliche Verluste in Asien
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche knapp höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich klar höher. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich deutlicher nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}