06.12.2023 00:39:00

GEORGIA TECH TRANSIT TEAMSTERS OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFY CONTRACT

Bus Workers Secure Significant Gains in First Contract

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Transit bus workers represented by Teamsters Local 728 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement. These 36 bus operators and mechanics provide student transportation services at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"Congratulations to Atlanta First Transit workers on securing their very first Teamster contract," said Matt Higdon, President of Local 728. "This agreement is a victory for not only the workers, but for all members of the Georgia Tech community. We could not be more thrilled that these workers have a strong first contract that represents the essential nature of their work."

The strong three-year contract includes wages increases that are retroactive to November 1, additional holidays, paid time off, safety bonuses, and increased employer contributions toward workers' health care.

"This contract means that Georgia Tech workers' voices will finally be heard," said Tekeyla Haskins, a bus operator at First Transit in Atlanta. "I am grateful to the Teamsters for empowering me and my co-workers to know our rights in the workplace and helping us get a fair contract. We know that as Teamsters we always have each other's backs and we are never alone."

Proudly serving the Atlanta community for more than 70 years, Local 728 fights for hardworking families. For more information, go to teamsterslocal728.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-tech-transit-teamsters-overwhelmingly-ratify-contract-302006795.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 728

pagehit