13.02.2021 01:54:00

Georgia Power reminds customers to be vigilant, follow simple tips to avoid common scams

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a recent increase in reports regarding scams and fraud by criminals posing as Georgia Power employees, the company is reminding customers to be aware and follow simple tips to avoid being a target.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

Georgia Power urges customers to be cautious when contacted by an unverified person claiming to be a Georgia Power representative. Customers should beware of deceptive caller-ID displays, official-sounding automated calls and in-person calls demanding immediate payment over the phone to avoid disconnection.

The company will never ask a customer to provide a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone or request customers to pay using alternate methods like BitCoin. Additionally, the company will never send employees into the field to collect payment in person or ask a customer to pay anywhere other than an Authorized Payment Location (APL).

Additional Scam Awareness & Safety Guidance
Georgia Power also provides the following guidance to customers:

  • If an account becomes past due, Georgia Power will contact the customer via a pre-recorded message to the primary account telephone number or by letter requesting that the customer call to discuss the account.
  • If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, the customer should hang up and contact the company's official customer service line at 888-660-5890. As scammers have tried to promote the use of fraudulent 800 numbers, customers should always check to make sure they are calling the correct Georgia Power customer service line at 888-660-5890, which can be verified at www.GeorgiaPower.com/ContactUs.
  • Delete all emails that demand immediate payment or personal information or that are not from Georgia Power.
  • If an employee needs to visit a customer's home or business for a service-related issue, they will be in uniform and present a badge with a photo, their name and Georgia Power logo. They will also be in a vehicle marked with the company's logo.

Georgia Power continues to work with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to identify and prosecute criminals who pose as Georgia Power employees to defraud customers. Additional information about frequent scams and how the company works to protect customers is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Scams.

To learn more about how you can defend yourself against scammers and avoid falling victim to common mistakes, watch the company's latest public service announcements (PSA) on the company's YouTube channel.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-reminds-customers-to-be-vigilant-follow-simple-tips-to-avoid-common-scams-301227870.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

