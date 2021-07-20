SMI 11’974 1.0%  SPI 15’397 0.8%  Dow 34’512 1.6%  DAX 15’246 0.8%  Euro 1.0853 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’963 0.9%  Gold 1’808 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27’381 -3.4%  Dollar 0.9228 0.5%  Öl 68.9 0.2% 
Southern Aktie
20.07.2021

Georgia Power launches new series of interactive STEM-based videos

Southern
46.00 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power's Learning Power team continues to support summer learning and STEM enrichment for students by rolling out new "experiment" videos. The experiments cover a variety of STEM and energy efficiency topics with hands-on activities requiring only a few basic supplies, most of which can be found around the house. Learning Power's video library will contain a total of 12 engaging videos, including two Spanish versions.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

"At Georgia Power, we want students to be inquisitive about the world they live in and develop a love for learning beyond the classroom," said Education Manager Lisa Olens. "With this new roll-out, we have added a bit of humor and creativity to our experiment videos and are excited for students to begin using them this summer."

In the videos, Georgia Power education coordinators and their new sidekicks, Henry and Enrique, engage students as they explore STEM concepts.

Over the next month the entire series of interactive videos will be released. To get started with these activities and to learn more about Georgia Power's Learning Power program, visit www.LearningPower.org.

Learning Power – 10 years of Success
Georgia Power's signature Learning Power curriculum electrifies classrooms with engaging lessons on energy and energy efficiency. This year marks Learning Power's 10th anniversary. Since inception, the program has reached 900,000 students at 1,600 schools statewide. Georgia Power's team of 19 education coordinators have long delivered STEM-based energy and efficiency lessons to amplify classroom learning. They facilitate creative lessons and hands-on experiments for PreK through high school students across the state. Aligned with the Georgia Standards of Excellence in science and math, the Learning Power program supports STEM learning and career exploration. Visit www.LearningPower.org to see new and existing resources for students, teachers and parents.   

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-launches-new-series-of-interactive-stem-based-videos-301337595.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

﻿

