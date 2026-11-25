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25.11.2026 06:47:08
Georgia Ports Authority Backs Proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern Merger
(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) said the Georgia Ports Authority has endorsed its proposed merger with Norfolk Southern, citing the potential to improve freight connectivity, expand access to inland markets and strengthen Georgia's role in global trade.
"Our gateway port business model relies on competitive rail service to inland markets. We support the merger and look forward to expanded service offerings in the combined company," said Kevin Price, president of Georgia Ports Authority.
The Georgia Ports Authority joins more than 2,000 businesses, labor organizations, public officials, trade associations and policy experts supporting the proposed combination.
The merger aims to create the nation's first seamless transcontinental railroad, connecting Georgia's ports to more markets across the country through a single-line rail network.
The Georgia Ports Authority's operations support more than 651,000 full- and part-time jobs in the state and generate $174 billion in sales.
Union Pacific shares rose more than 1% in overnight trading after closing at $290.83 on Tuesday.
Trading Signals: Dormakaba - Sicherheit mal anders
An der Börse dreht sich derzeit vieles um Cybersecurity. Doch auch der Schutz von Gebäuden und der kontrollierte Zugang zur realen Welt gewinnen an Bedeutung. Dormakaba profitiert von diesem Trend und möchte nach Jahren des Umbaus nun stärker wachsen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Union Pacific Corp.
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US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
✅ SEI Investments
✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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