+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019 19:38:00

Georgia Natural Gas helps customers achieve their clean energy goals with new Greener Life program

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural gas customers in Georgia now have more control over their environmental footprint thanks to Greener Life™, a new Georgia Natural Gas (GNG) service for customers striving for a carbon neutral lifestyle.

"We understand that many of our customers want to do their part to limit their impact on the environment," said Keith Gallagher, director for mass markets at GNG, Georgia's leading natural gas marketer. "With Greener Life, GNG makes it easy and affordable for customers to make their natural gas use carbon neutral by taking care of purchasing and retiring carbon offsets on their behalf."

For the average GNG customer, offsetting greenhouse gas emissions with Greener Life will be equivalent to driving nearly 10,000 miles less each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator. If GNG's nearly 500,000 customers all enroll in Greener Life, it would be equal to removing approximately 355,000 cars off the road per year.

To help customers reach this milestone, GNG has purchased carbon offsets from the Wolf Creek Landfill Project in Georgia and the Doe Mountain Forest Improvement Project in Tennessee. Each quarter, GNG will retire enough carbon offsets on behalf of Greener Life participants to completely offset the greenhouse gases released by their natural gas use the prior quarter.

Greener Life has received Green-e Climate certification from an independent third party, the Center for Resource Solutions. Green-e Climate is the leading certification program for voluntary carbon offset programs.

Greener Life is $4.99 per month for residential customers and $9.99 per month for small business customers on GNG's standard price plans. For more information about Greener Life or to enroll, visit gng.com/greenerlife or call GNG at 877-850-6200.

About Georgia Natural Gas
Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates as Ohio Natural Gas, Florida Natural Gas, Maryland Energy, Pennsylvania Energy, Grand Rapids Energy (in Michigan), Virginia Retail Energy and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy and Illinois Energy Solutions.

About Southern Company Gas
Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 700,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

The greenhouse gas emissions being offset with Greener Life are those associated with the combustion of natural gas at the point of consumption. They do not include emissions that occur during the extraction, production or delivery of natural gas, including methane leaks.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-natural-gas-helps-customers-achieve-their-clean-energy-goals-with-new-greener-life-program-300944163.html

SOURCE Southern Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:19
Vontobel: Mehr «Sicherheit» ins Portfolio?
17:00
Zahlenflut und «Neverending Story – Brexit» | BX Swiss TV
14:54
Ölpreise geben Gewinne wieder ab
14:53
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:56
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf General Electric Co
08:58
Das Brexit-Theater geht weiter
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
mehr
Zahlenflut und «Neverending Story – Brexit» | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie klettert ins Plus - Novartis bleibt auf Wachstumskurs und erhöht erneut den Ausblick
Krypto-Rubel: Russland ist sich über digitale Nationalwährung unschlüssig
UBS mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - UBS-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
S + B-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung ein: Schmolz + Bickenbach plant Kapitalerhöhung
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Rückt ein schwarzer Börsentag in gefährliche Nähe?
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatz von ABB stagniert - Q3 weniger schlimm als befürchtet
Biogen-Aktie schiesst nach Quartalszahlen hoch - Biogen will Alzheimer-Mittel zulassen
PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
Änderungen bei Tesla: Preise und Bestellvorgang angepasst
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet den Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet den Handel über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte durch das Brexit-Chaos Unsicherheit unter den Anlegern. Der DAX zeigte sich am Mittwoch letztlich mit freundlicher Tendenz. Die US-Börsen verbuchen zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB