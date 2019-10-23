Georgia Natural Gas helps customers achieve their clean energy goals with new Greener Life program

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural gas customers in Georgia now have more control over their environmental footprint thanks to Greener Life™, a new Georgia Natural Gas (GNG) service for customers striving for a carbon neutral lifestyle.

"We understand that many of our customers want to do their part to limit their impact on the environment," said Keith Gallagher, director for mass markets at GNG, Georgia's leading natural gas marketer. "With Greener Life, GNG makes it easy and affordable for customers to make their natural gas use carbon neutral by taking care of purchasing and retiring carbon offsets on their behalf."

For the average GNG customer, offsetting greenhouse gas emissions with Greener Life will be equivalent to driving nearly 10,000 miles less each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator. If GNG's nearly 500,000 customers all enroll in Greener Life, it would be equal to removing approximately 355,000 cars off the road per year.

To help customers reach this milestone, GNG has purchased carbon offsets from the Wolf Creek Landfill Project in Georgia and the Doe Mountain Forest Improvement Project in Tennessee. Each quarter, GNG will retire enough carbon offsets on behalf of Greener Life participants to completely offset the greenhouse gases released by their natural gas use the prior quarter.

Greener Life has received Green-e Climate certification from an independent third party, the Center for Resource Solutions. Green-e Climate is the leading certification program for voluntary carbon offset programs.

Greener Life is $4.99 per month for residential customers and $9.99 per month for small business customers on GNG's standard price plans. For more information about Greener Life or to enroll, visit gng.com/greenerlife or call GNG at 877-850-6200.

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates as Ohio Natural Gas, Florida Natural Gas, Maryland Energy, Pennsylvania Energy, Grand Rapids Energy (in Michigan), Virginia Retail Energy and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy and Illinois Energy Solutions.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 700,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

The greenhouse gas emissions being offset with Greener Life are those associated with the combustion of natural gas at the point of consumption. They do not include emissions that occur during the extraction, production or delivery of natural gas, including methane leaks.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-natural-gas-helps-customers-achieve-their-clean-energy-goals-with-new-greener-life-program-300944163.html

SOURCE Southern Company