18.03.2020 16:04:00

Georgia Dental Association Calls Upon Dentists To Postpone Elective Procedures

ATLANTA, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) Board of Trustees advised dentists in Georgia on Tuesday to follow the recommendations provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health and the American Dental Association to postpone elective dental procedures amid growing concerns about COVID-19. Dentists are asked to postpone elective surgery through the end of March as recommended by the CDC and the President's White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Georgia Dental Association Logo

"As always, the health and safety of the public and dental team are our highest priorities," said GDA Executive Director Frank J. Capaldo. "The board's recommendation is not only in the best interest of Georgia's patients, but by allowing dentists to concentrate on caring for emergency patients it will alleviate the burden that dental emergencies would place on hospital emergency departments."

According to the association, emergency dental care may include:

  • Any treatment for pain, swelling or infection
  • Chipped, cracked and broken teeth
  • Loose or displaced restorations

"Patients with emergency dental care concerns should contact their dentist for further evaluation," said GDA President Dr. Evis Babo. "Dental practices in Georgia will be taking every precaution to implement procedures and protocols to ensure the safety of those patients that do come in for emergency appointments."

Dr. Babo cautions that dental patients who must visit a dentist for emergency care refrain from coming in if they have:

  • A fever
  • A cough or shortness of breath
  • A history of significant chronic illness
  • A compromised immune system
  • Or if they or a family member:
    • Are considered high-risk
    • Have traveled to a location with a level 3 travel health notice
    • Have traveled in an airplane in the past two weeks
    • Have been previously asked to self-isolate or self-quarantine
    • Have had close contact to an individual diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection

GDA is continually evaluating the situation and will update recommendations as new information becomes available. Please visit gadental.org/coronavirus or ADA.org/virus for the latest information. 

About the Georgia Dental Association
The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) is the state's leading professional association representing dentists in the state. The premier source of oral health information in Georgia, GDA has promoted the highest standards of dentistry through education, advocacy and professionalism since 1859. A constituent of the American Dental Association, GDA is based in Atlanta.  

Contact:

Carol Galbreath


(404) 542-3629          


carol@gadental.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-dental-association-calls-upon-dentists-to-postpone-elective-procedures-301026219.html

SOURCE Georgia Dental Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:38
Ölpreise weiter im Abwärtssog: WTI fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
12:14
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:00
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
09:06
Vontobel: 40% - 50% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt!
06:49
Erholung bereits wieder beendet?
16.03.20
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:50
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche startet Auslieferung von COVID-19-Test in den USA
SIX ändert SMI-Gewichtung von Roche und Nestlé
Börsenlegende Warren Buffett zu Corona-Krise und Ölpreisschock
Wall Street knickt ein-- SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
US-Börsen nach Erholungsbewegung mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Pfizer hilft BioNtech bei Entwicklung von Coronavirus-Impfstoff - BioNtech-Aktie +70 %
Goldman Sachs mit Kauf-Empfehlung: UBS-Aktie mit über 50 Prozent Aufstiegspotenzial
Grossaktionär Stoffel verkauft Vifor-Paket - Vifor-Aktie knickt ein
Tecan-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Tecan steigert 2019 den Gewinn - Auswirkungen von Corona noch nicht vorhersehbar
Darum konnte der Goldpreis von der Corona-Panik bisher nicht profitieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street knickt ein-- SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt verbucht zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert in der Verlustzone. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB