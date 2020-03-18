Georgia Dental Association Calls Upon Dentists To Postpone Elective Procedures

ATLANTA, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) Board of Trustees advised dentists in Georgia on Tuesday to follow the recommendations provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health and the American Dental Association to postpone elective dental procedures amid growing concerns about COVID-19. Dentists are asked to postpone elective surgery through the end of March as recommended by the CDC and the President's White House Coronavirus Task Force.

"As always, the health and safety of the public and dental team are our highest priorities," said GDA Executive Director Frank J. Capaldo. "The board's recommendation is not only in the best interest of Georgia's patients, but by allowing dentists to concentrate on caring for emergency patients it will alleviate the burden that dental emergencies would place on hospital emergency departments."

According to the association, emergency dental care may include:

Any treatment for pain, swelling or infection

Chipped, cracked and broken teeth

Loose or displaced restorations

"Patients with emergency dental care concerns should contact their dentist for further evaluation," said GDA President Dr. Evis Babo. "Dental practices in Georgia will be taking every precaution to implement procedures and protocols to ensure the safety of those patients that do come in for emergency appointments."

Dr. Babo cautions that dental patients who must visit a dentist for emergency care refrain from coming in if they have:

A fever

A cough or shortness of breath

A history of significant chronic illness

A compromised immune system

Or if they or a family member:

Are considered high-risk



Have traveled to a location with a level 3 travel health notice



Have traveled in an airplane in the past two weeks



Have been previously asked to self-isolate or self-quarantine



Have had close contact to an individual diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection

GDA is continually evaluating the situation and will update recommendations as new information becomes available. Please visit gadental.org/coronavirus or ADA.org/virus for the latest information.

About the Georgia Dental Association

The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) is the state's leading professional association representing dentists in the state. The premier source of oral health information in Georgia, GDA has promoted the highest standards of dentistry through education, advocacy and professionalism since 1859. A constituent of the American Dental Association, GDA is based in Atlanta.

