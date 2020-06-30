Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 13:45:00

George Weston Limited Announces Timing of Second Quarter Earnings Release

TORONTO, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited (TSX: WN) will be announcing its 2020 Second Quarter Results on July 28 at 6:00AM (ET). This announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00AM (ET).

To access via teleconference please dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. The playback will be available two hours after the event at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056, passcode: 2829904#.

To access via audio webcast please select the following link:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1290160&tp_key=4c882e55cf

Full details and pre-registration are available by visiting our website at www.weston.ca.

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its three reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Weston Foods. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada. The Weston Foods operating segment includes a leading North American bakery that offers packaged bread and rolls in Canada as well as frozen and artisan bread and rolls, cakes, donuts, pies, biscuits and alternatives throughout Canada and the U.S.

SOURCE George Weston Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’522.00
1.94 %
The Swatch Grp 190.00
1.09 %
ABB 21.35
0.95 %
Swiss Re 73.10
0.83 %
CS Group 9.79
0.62 %
Adecco Group 44.65
-0.07 %
Alcon 54.38
-0.22 %
Sika 182.65
-0.41 %
Roche Hldg G 329.15
-0.69 %
Novartis 82.58
-0.95 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:27
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Unterstützung bei 3’000 Punkten im Fokus / Julius Bär – Aktie erreicht unteren Trendkanalbereich
29.06.20
Vontobel: Kopenhagen: der stärkste Börsenplatz in der Krise
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
29.06.20
Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Twin-Win auf Index
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:49
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wirecard-Aktie mit erneuter Kursverdopplung: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften
Nach Corona-Pause: So wollen Lufthansa & Co. jetzt Kunden anlocken
SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- Gewinne in Asien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag etwas tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex begibt sich auf Richtungssuche. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB