13.04.2021 12:15:00

George Weston Limited Announces Timing of First Quarter Earnings Release

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited (TSX: WN) will be announcing its 2021 First Quarter Results on May 11, 2021 at 6:00AM (ET). This announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00AM (ET).

To access via teleconference please dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. The playback will be available two hours after the event at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056, passcode: 9786507#.

To access via audio webcast please select the following link:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1444426&tp_key=a124b79c5c

Full details and pre-registration are available by visiting our website at www.weston.ca.

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and consideration of health and safety of shareholders, colleagues and the broader community, this year's Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Please refer to George Weston Limited's Management Proxy Circular dated March 26, 2021, available on www.weston.ca or under George Weston Limited's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, for additional details on how to attend the virtual meeting.

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its three reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Weston Foods. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada. The Weston Foods operating segment includes a leading North American bakery that offers packaged bread and rolls in Canada as well as frozen and artisan bread and rolls, cakes, donuts, pies, biscuits and alternatives throughout Canada and the U.S.

SOURCE George Weston Limited

