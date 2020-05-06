|
06.05.2020 02:52:00
George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 5, 2020 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited (Weston) (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 13, 2020, were elected as directors of Weston. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 5, 2020 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Paviter S. Binning
136,571,958
99.84%
223,828
0.16%
Andrew A. Ferrier
136,497,696
99.78%
298,200
0.22%
Nancy H.O. Lockhart
136,630,570
99.88%
165,216
0.12%
Sarabjit S. Marwah
136,648,466
99.89%
147,320
0.11%
Gordon M. Nixon
136,568,521
99.83%
227,265
0.17%
J. Robert S. Prichard
131,411,003
96.06%
5,384,783
3.94%
Robert Sawyer
136,757,184
99.97%
38,602
0.03%
Christi Strauss
136,753,100
99.97%
42,686
0.03%
Barbara Stymiest
136,322,070
99.65%
473,716
0.35%
Galen G. Weston
132,830,411
97.10%
3,965,375
2.90%
About George Weston Limited
George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its three reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Weston Foods. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada. The Weston Foods operating segment includes a leading North American bakery that offers packaged bread and rolls in Canada as well as frozen and artisan bread and rolls, cakes, donuts, pies, biscuits and alternatives throughout Canada and the U.S.
SOURCE George Weston Limited
