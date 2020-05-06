06.05.2020 02:52:00

George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 5, 2020 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited (Weston) (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 13, 2020, were elected as directors of Weston. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 5, 2020 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee                 

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Paviter S. Binning

136,571,958

99.84%

223,828

0.16%

Andrew A. Ferrier

136,497,696

99.78%

298,200

0.22%

Nancy H.O. Lockhart

136,630,570

99.88%

165,216

0.12%

Sarabjit S. Marwah

136,648,466

99.89%

147,320

0.11%

Gordon M. Nixon

136,568,521

99.83%

227,265

0.17%

J. Robert S. Prichard

131,411,003

96.06%

5,384,783

3.94%

Robert Sawyer

136,757,184

99.97%

38,602

0.03%

Christi Strauss

136,753,100

99.97%

42,686

0.03%

Barbara Stymiest

136,322,070

99.65%

473,716

0.35%

Galen G. Weston

132,830,411

97.10%

3,965,375

2.90%

 

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its three reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Weston Foods. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada. The Weston Foods operating segment includes a leading North American bakery that offers packaged bread and rolls in Canada as well as frozen and artisan bread and rolls, cakes, donuts, pies, biscuits and alternatives throughout Canada and the U.S.

SOURCE George Weston Limited

