09.02.2021 14:10:00

George Stephens to lead Austin effort for BKM Sowan Horan

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- George Stephens, CPA has joined BKM Sown Horan in leading the firm's Austin office. George brings with him more than 20 years of accounting experience with a strong focus in Logistics and Transportation, Manufacturing and Distribution, as well as Hospitality and Professional Services.

George Stephens, Austin Managing Director at BKM Sowan Horan, LLP

George Stephens takes the helm in Austin for BKM Sowan Horan

After starting his public accounting career where he became a partner with an international accounting firm, George moved into senior finance roles with public and private companies. With almost 20 years in CFO roles, he has extensive experience with private equity held companies, mergers and acquisitions, debt restructurings, and quality of earnings engagements. George has deep expertise in developing operational and financial metrics and improving business processes, resulting in the improved financial performance of the organizations he led.

"George's professional experience and ongoing involvement with the CFO Leadership Council as well as other professional organizations and nonprofit board roles are indicative of his leadership ability to help manage and grow our regional practice," said Rick Sowan, Managing Partner in a recent statement.

BKM Sowan Horan is a full-service CPA firm with deep expertise in audit, tax, and consulting. The elite group of professionals provides the best-in-class service and personal commitment to clients. Our partners bring together decades of public accounting experience and proven expertise in a diverse range of industries including natural resources, real estate, hospitality, healthcare, professional services, and investment management. In addition to its Dallas headquarters, BKMSH has offices in Austin and Puerto Rico. For more, visit https://www.bkmsh.com. 

