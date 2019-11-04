George Brown College Launches New Podcast in the Age of Digital Disruption

Work Shift: Exploring the Future of Work

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - As technological advances transform Ontario's labour market, George Brown College is preparing the innovative, adaptable graduates our province needs to fill emerging jobs in new sectors. With this in mind, George Brown College is pleased to announce the launch of the new podcast, Work Shift.

How will automation, artificial intelligence, digital disruption and climate change continue to shape our future? Are you wondering how these changes affect careers? Want to get a glimpse of what's in store in the working world?

Hosts Shawne McKeown and Ray Harripaul explore topics around the future of work in a range of industries through conversations with industry leaders, academics and working professionals. At the end of each episode, the hosts take a look at the Future Want Ads—where guests outline a job they think should exist in the future.

"What makes this project so interesting is that we get to take a look at future work force trends from both the macro and micro perspectives," says McKeown, Work Shift Host and Senior Digital Content Editor at George Brown College. "We get to explore developments and trends that will continue to affect industries and people's jobs."

Work Shift can be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, SoundCloud and Spotify. It can also be found on the George Brown College website: https://www.georgebrown.ca/workshift-podcast/

Our first episodes of Work Shift cover a wide range of topics, including:

An overview of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Disruption and changes in the health care and financial services industries

Change management—how to adapt and thrive when big changes take place at work

The climate crisis and how it affects the economy and future jobs

Changes taking place in the post-secondary sector to meet new workforce demands

Future episodes will discuss why soft skills, also known as human skills or people skills, are more important than ever and why they're key to professional success. Podcast discussions will also explore how students can gain professional experience while in school through work integrated learning (WIL).

Work Shift also explores themes outlined in George Brown College's Strategy 2022, Vision 2030, for the short and long-term future of the college. https://www.georgebrown.ca/strategy/

About George Brown College

Toronto's George Brown College prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 171 full-time programs and 200 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 31,500 full-time students, including 27 per cent international students, and receives more than 65,000 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

SOURCE George Brown College