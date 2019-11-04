+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
04.11.2019 16:24:00

George Brown College Launches New Podcast in the Age of Digital Disruption

Work Shift: Exploring the Future of Work 

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - As technological advances transform Ontario's labour market, George Brown College is preparing the innovative, adaptable graduates our province needs to fill emerging jobs in new sectors. With this in mind, George Brown College is pleased to announce the launch of the new podcast, Work Shift.  

How will automation, artificial intelligence, digital disruption and climate change continue to shape our future? Are you wondering how these changes affect careers? Want to get a glimpse of what's in store in the working world? 

Hosts Shawne McKeown and Ray Harripaul explore topics around the future of work in a range of industries through conversations with industry leaders, academics and working professionals. At the end of each episode, the hosts take a look at the Future Want Ads—where guests outline a job they think should exist in the future. 

"What makes this project so interesting is that we get to take a look at future work force trends from both the macro and micro perspectives," says McKeown, Work Shift Host and Senior Digital Content Editor at George Brown College. "We get to explore developments and trends that will continue to affect industries and people's jobs." 

Work Shift can be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, SoundCloud and Spotify. It can also be found on the George Brown College website: https://www.georgebrown.ca/workshift-podcast/ 

Our first episodes of Work Shift cover a wide range of topics, including:  

  • An overview of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
  • Disruption and changes in the health care and financial services industries
  • Change management—how to adapt and thrive when big changes take place at work
  • The climate crisis and how it affects the economy and future jobs
  • Changes taking place in the post-secondary sector to meet new workforce demands

Future episodes will discuss why soft skills, also known as human skills or people skills, are more important than ever and why they're key to professional success. Podcast discussions will also explore how students can gain professional experience while in school through work integrated learning (WIL).  

Work Shift also explores themes outlined in George Brown College's Strategy 2022, Vision 2030, for the short and long-term future of the college. https://www.georgebrown.ca/strategy/ 

About George Brown College 
Toronto's George Brown College prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 171 full-time programs and 200 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 31,500 full-time students, including 27 per cent international students, and receives more than 65,000 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

SOURCE George Brown College

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:25
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14:23
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Ascom Holding AG
14:14
Gold trotzt positiver Marktstimmung
10:25
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit Chance auf Renditeverdopplung
09:31
Rekordfahrt beim SMI dürfte sich heute fortsetzen
07:25
Daily Markets: SMI – Das Ziel rückt näher / Facebook – Grosse Sprünge nach dem Quartalsbericht
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reuters-Gold-Studie: Hier könnte der Goldpreis bald stehen
Riesige Blase: Experte macht geldpolitische Stimuli als Grund aus
Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: Dow fester -- SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen fester
Meyer Burger: Verzögerungen bei Heterojunktion-Grossauftrag aus Nordamerika - Aktie gefragt
Tesla verbucht Gewinne - doch wie lange noch?
Bitcoin mit Rekordanstieg: China als Kurstreiber?
Neben WeWork-Pleite: Diese Unternehmen kämpfen ebenfalls mit Schwierigkeiten
Leiturteil in Frankreich stützt UBS-Aktien - Stimmung für CS- und Julius Bär-Aktien ebenfalls positiv
Shell-Aktie verliert kräftig: Shell trotz niedrigerer Preise mit mehr Gewinn als erwartet
Wieso der Eurokurs zum Franken sinkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: Dow fester -- SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen fester
Die Wall Street bleibt auf Rekordkurs. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägen am Montag grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX erobert die 13'000-Punkte-Marke zurück. Mit Gewinnen präsentieren sich die größten Börsen in Asien zum Wochenstart.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB