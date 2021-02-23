SMI 10’576 -1.1%  SPI 13’221 -1.3%  Dow 31’418 -0.3%  DAX 13’817 -1.0%  Euro 1.0936 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’679 -0.6%  Gold 1’803 -0.4%  Bitcoin 43’292 -10.9%  Dollar 0.9000 0.4%  Öl 65.0 -1.2% 
23.02.2021 15:33:00

George Brown College - Ambition Nutrition Symposium, is back and virtual

Food Literacy: Bridging the Gap Between Nutritional Sciences and the Culinary Arts. Experts explore investing in a future of health by bridging the gap between research, education, diet and the culinary arts 

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The vision of the Ambition Nutrition Symposium is "To invest in a future of health by bridging the gap between research, education, diet and the culinary arts." This year, culinary professionals, influential speakers, dietitians, researchers and chefs will come together for three days to examine important questions focusing on Food Literacy in theory and practice on May 12 to 14. Tickets went on sale at 12:00pm EST on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Early-bird pricing lasts until March 21st. 

Ambition Nutrition is a regular symposium hosted by George Brown College, Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts. The symposium attracts academic professionals, dietitians, chefs, culinary experts, and industry leaders to interactive symposiums filled with discussions, workshops and presentations. Focusing on nutrition in theory and practice, the symposium examines the gaps and opportunities between research, education, nutrition, diet, and culinary arts.

Ambition Nutrition 2021, a three-day online symposium will feature engaging speakers, researchers and interactive cook-along-at-home sessions with George Brown College chefs Bashir Munye, food advocate and educator and Amy Symington, plant-based chef, researcher, nutrition professor & published author.

Attendees will learn from those transforming their industry:

  • Exploring Food Literacy in theory and practice with, Timothy Caulfield, Canadian professor of Health Law & Science Policy at the University of Alberta, current Canada Research Chair in Health Law and Policy, TV host & author of numerous articles, book chapters and two national best sellers!

  • Rod MacRae is a food policy analyst with 35 years of experience examining the transition to a sustainable and health-promoting food system for Canada and has over 150 publications. His current research focus is the design and implementation of a national food policy for Canada.

  • Abbey Sharp, a Registered Dietitian (RD), food writer and blogger, author, TV and radio personality, new mom, and the founder of Abbey's Kitchen Inc. who will highlight how to manage the tsunami of nutrition and food information found on the internet.

Discussions will take a deep dive into:

  • The gaps and opportunities that exist between food literacy, food policy, public health, community food programs and food insecurity
  • Food and Nutrition Knowledge
  • Self-Efficacy and Competence in food choice, food preparation and food safety
  • Awareness of other impacts including social, cultural and economic factors

Note The first 300 registrants will receive a complimentary copy of The Long Table Cookbook: Plant-Based Recipes for Optimal Health by Amy Symington. George Brown College will also donate a portion of proceeds from all ticket sales to Gilda's Club.

Join the conversation online with @gbcnutrition @gbcchca #GBCANS2021 #AmbitionNutrition

SOURCE George Brown College

