+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
29.10.2019 22:18:00

Genworth MI Canada Inc. Announces Common Dividend in the Fourth Quarter of 2019

Increase in quarterly ordinary dividend of $0.03 or 6% from $0.51 to $0.54 per common share 

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MIC) today announced that it has authorized and declared a dividend of $0.54 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. This dividend will be paid on November 27th, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8th, 2019. This represents an increase of $0.03 or 6% per common share from the prior quarter's dividend.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. designates any and all dividends paid or deemed for Canadian federal, provincial or territorial income tax purposes to be paid as "eligible dividends", unless indicated otherwise in respect of dividends paid subsequent to this notification, and hereby notifies all recipients of such dividends of this designation.

About Genworth MI Canada Inc. 

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC) through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada ("Genworth Canada"), is the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. Genworth Canada differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, Genworth Canada has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system.  As at September 30th, 2019, the Company had $7.1 billion total assets and $4.0 billion shareholders' equity. Find out more at www.genworth.ca.

Contact Information:
Investors – Aaron Williams, 905-287-5504 or aaron.williams@genworth.com
Media – Susan Carter, 905-287-5520 or susan.carter@genworth.com 

SOURCE Genworth MI Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:11
Gold rutscht unter 1.500 USD
13:59
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
09:28
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dufry AG, Logitech International SA, Julius Baer Group Ltd
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.10.19
SMI mit Schwung nach oben
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Automobilbereich bald nicht mehr wichtigster Sektor bei Tesla?
Beyond Meat springt in die schwarzen Zahlen - Aktie fällt über 20 Prozent
Polyphor-Aktien nicht zu stoppen - Weitere Kursgewinne
Schmolz + Bickenbach-Aktie klettert: Vekselberg fordert Neubesetzung von Verwaltungsrat - Kapitalerhöhung geplant
Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Griechen holen ihr Geld nach Hause
Dow Jones geht über 27'000 Zählern in den Feierabend -- SMI zwischenzeitlich mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Habeck übt scharfe Kritik an Absage der Thüringer FDP

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street zum Handelsschluss uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX macht wenig bewegt Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Die US-Indizes tendierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit kleinen Aufschlägen. Der DAX tendierte um die Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB