Genworth MI Canada Inc. Announces Common Dividend in the Fourth Quarter of 2019

Increase in quarterly ordinary dividend of $0.03 or 6% from $0.51 to $0.54 per common share

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MIC) today announced that it has authorized and declared a dividend of $0.54 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. This dividend will be paid on November 27th, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8th, 2019. This represents an increase of $0.03 or 6% per common share from the prior quarter's dividend.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. designates any and all dividends paid or deemed for Canadian federal, provincial or territorial income tax purposes to be paid as "eligible dividends", unless indicated otherwise in respect of dividends paid subsequent to this notification, and hereby notifies all recipients of such dividends of this designation.

About Genworth MI Canada Inc.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC) through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada ("Genworth Canada"), is the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. Genworth Canada differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, Genworth Canada has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system. As at September 30th, 2019, the Company had $7.1 billion total assets and $4.0 billion shareholders' equity. Find out more at www.genworth.ca.

Contact Information :

Investors – Aaron Williams, 905-287-5504 or aaron.williams@genworth.com

Media – Susan Carter, 905-287-5520 or susan.carter@genworth.com

