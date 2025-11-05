Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’364 0.5%  SPI 17’085 0.3%  Dow 47’311 0.5%  DAX 24’050 0.4%  Euro 0.9310 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’669 0.2%  Gold 3’979 1.2%  Bitcoin 83’743 1.7%  Dollar 0.8100 0.0%  Öl 63.6 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sika41879292Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529
Top News
Ausblick: Adecco SA legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: Zalando informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: DHL Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Top 5 der Autoindustrie: BYD-Aktie als heisser Tesla-Konkurrent
Ausblick: Commerzbank präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Genworth Financial Aktie 1778316 / US37247D1063

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.11.2025 23:25:19

Genworth Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

Genworth Financial
7.45 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $116 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $85 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $1.935 billion from $1.880 billion last year.

Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $116 Mln. vs. $85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $1.935 Bln vs. $1.880 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu Genworth Financial Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Genworth Financial Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ KLA-Tencor
NEU✅ Applied Materials
NEU✅ Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Manhattan Associates Inc
❌ Euronext N.V.
❌ Intercontinental Exchange

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:21 Anleger schichten in Sicherheit um
09:14 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.11.2025
08:00 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch
07:31 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Verluste eingedämmt, aber…
04.11.25 Logo WHS Trading-Chancen im turbulenten Markt | Live im Chart erklärt
04.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
30.10.25 Rohstoffmärkte im Wirbelwind der Weltpolitik
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’875.03 19.38 B1LSOU
Short 13’127.48 13.83 BDGS0U
Short 13’607.10 8.98 SPZB3U
SMI-Kurs: 12’363.53 05.11.2025 17:30:08
Long 11’849.46 19.23 S69BTU
Long 11’587.75 13.67 BXGS2U
Long 11’113.06 8.98 SEEBPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Novo Nordisk-Aktie in Rot: Weniger Gewinn - Umsatzplus unter den Erwartungen
D-Wave nimmt neues Quanten-System für US-Verteidigung in Betrieb - Aktie schwächelt vor Zahlen
Palantir-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
US-Börsen letztlich leichter -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
EVOTEC-Aktie knickt ein: EVOTEC kämpft weiter mit Verlusten - Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Sandoz
Top 5 der Autoindustrie: BYD-Aktie als heisser Tesla-Konkurrent
Ausblick: Commerzbank präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: "Golden Cross" deutet mögliche Wende vor Buffetts Rücktritt an
KI-Neuling Nebius-Aktie überrascht Anleger - kann er NVIDIA und Palantir toppen?

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:16 ROUNDUP/'Nicht gut genug': BVB verliert in Manchester
22:57 SPORT/Haaland, Foden und Co. zu stark: BVB verliert in Manchester
22:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Vonovia auf 36 Euro - 'Overweight'
22:40 ROUNDUP 2/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow macht Vortagesverlust wett
22:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow macht Vortagesverlust wett
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow macht Vortagesverlust wett
21:54 Selenskyj: Mehr internationale Hilfe für Energienetz nötig
21:47 GNW-News: Axi nimmt an der Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 teil
21:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Nordea auf 'Buy' - Ziel 16,70 Euro
21:23 ROUNDUP 2/Trump nach Wahlabend: nicht gut für die Republikaner