+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
19.11.2019 10:15:00

Gensuite Recognized as Top-Performing EHS Software Provider in 2019 Verdantix Global Corporate Survey

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gensuite, cloud-based compliance and management systems software solutions provider, received strong recognition as the market-leader for EHS software capabilities in the 2019 Verdantix Global Corporate Survey: EHS Software Brands Recognition Report.

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with a focus on innovative technologies that optimize business operations, largely within environmental, health and safety sectors. For the EHS Software Brand Recognition Report, Verdantix researchers interviewed 403 executives across 25 industries and 35 countries to understand brand preference and perception amongst EHS software firms. 80 percent of respondents were from global organizations with revenues greater than $1 billion, with over two-thirds in director-level positions or above. The largest portion of respondents were from industries with high EHS risks.

Verdantix reported that "Gensuite received recognition for having market-leading capabilities from 13% of global respondents (the most of any provider), while an additional 25% considered the vendor to have strong capabilities as an EHS software provider." Gensuite scored the highest, nearly double of every competitor, in terms of brand preference and their ability to deliver "market-leading capabilities."

The survey results reaffirm Gensuite's commitment since inception to innovation, leading-edge technology adoption, and continuous improvement. Specifically since 2015, Gensuite has invested heavily in platform upgrades and comprehensive modernization across its entire application suite through the Application Recharge initiative, as well in Mobile and Frontier Technology innovations, and most recently in machine learning, to deliver advanced capabilities and enhanced customer experience. Gensuite appreciates the engagement and collaborative spirit of its subscriber group; we remain fully dedicated with them to innovating the next evolution of EHS compliance and management systems software solutions.

  • Click here to read the full report.

 

SOURCE Gensuite

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:20
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
09:15
DAX: Handel in der Range
09:11
Schwergewichte hieven SMI auf Rekordhoch
07:21
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Bullenfalle? / Julius Bär – Neue Abwärtswelle?
18.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
18.11.19
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
Fondsmanager überzeugt: Es gibt derzeit keine Blase am Aktienmarkt
Meyer Burger schliesst Verkauf des Software-Geschäfts ab - Aktie im Plus
Novartis-Medikament zur Behandlung von Sichelzellenänamie erhält US-Zulassung - Novartis-Aktie im Plus
SMI schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- US-Börsen behaupten sich -- DAX beendet Tag mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
HP- und Xerox-Aktien bewegt HP lehnt Übernahmeangebot von Xerox ab
Mega-Börsengang Aramco lässt auch bei Credit Suisse die Kassen klingeln - CS-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Libra-Konkurrent: Neue Details zu Chinas staatlicher Kryptowährung
Disney+ überrascht positiv: Analyst erhöht Kursziel für Disney-Aktie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX im Plus -- Hang Seng legt kräftig zu
Der heimische Markt weist am Dienstag einen Zuschlag aus und markiert dabei einen neuen Rekordstand. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notiert höher. Die Börsen in Fernost ziehen am Dienstag überwiegend an, insbesondere der Hang Seng verzeichnet ein kräftiges Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;