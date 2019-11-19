Gensuite Recognized as Top-Performing EHS Software Provider in 2019 Verdantix Global Corporate Survey

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gensuite, cloud-based compliance and management systems software solutions provider, received strong recognition as the market-leader for EHS software capabilities in the 2019 Verdantix Global Corporate Survey: EHS Software Brands Recognition Report.

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with a focus on innovative technologies that optimize business operations, largely within environmental, health and safety sectors. For the EHS Software Brand Recognition Report, Verdantix researchers interviewed 403 executives across 25 industries and 35 countries to understand brand preference and perception amongst EHS software firms. 80 percent of respondents were from global organizations with revenues greater than $1 billion, with over two-thirds in director-level positions or above. The largest portion of respondents were from industries with high EHS risks.

Verdantix reported that "Gensuite received recognition for having market-leading capabilities from 13% of global respondents (the most of any provider), while an additional 25% considered the vendor to have strong capabilities as an EHS software provider." Gensuite scored the highest, nearly double of every competitor, in terms of brand preference and their ability to deliver "market-leading capabilities."

The survey results reaffirm Gensuite's commitment since inception to innovation, leading-edge technology adoption, and continuous improvement. Specifically since 2015, Gensuite has invested heavily in platform upgrades and comprehensive modernization across its entire application suite through the Application Recharge initiative, as well in Mobile and Frontier Technology innovations, and most recently in machine learning, to deliver advanced capabilities and enhanced customer experience. Gensuite appreciates the engagement and collaborative spirit of its subscriber group; we remain fully dedicated with them to innovating the next evolution of EHS compliance and management systems software solutions.

Click here to read the full report.

