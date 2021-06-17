Gensource Comments on Statement of Claim Filing

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource” or the "Company”) (TSXV: GSP) today announced that it has become aware that a statement of claim (the "Claim”) has been filed against the Company, its CEO and HELM AG ("HELM”) (together the "Project Developers”) in the Saskatchewan Court of Queen’s Bench. The Claim was filed by Frank Eberhardt, Carl F Peters GmbH & Co. ("CFP”), both of Hamburg Germany and 11664735 Canada Ltd. ("116”), a Canadian company beneficially owned by Frank Eberhardt. The Claim has not yet been served on the Project Developers, however, following the Company’s policy of open and transparent communications, Gensource is disclosing the existence of the Claim together with some context. Carl F Peters is a shipping company operating in Hamburg, Germany, operated by Mr. Frank Eberhardt (for further information see www.petership.de). 116 is a Canadian company beneficially owned by Mr. Frank Eberhardt, which owns a royalty on the Company’s Tugaske potash development project located near Tugaske, Saskatchewan (the "Tugaske Project”) (see Gensource news release dated October 15, 2019 for further information). The Claim alleges, among other things, that Gensource and HELM wrongfully excluded Mr. Eberhardt from investing in the Tugaske Project and seeks to confer upon the plaintiffs the right to invest in and be part of the Tugaske Project.

The Company issued a news release on November 26, 2020, wherein it announced a decision to replace a financial investor in the special purpose vehicle (the "SPV”) that will own the Tugaske Project. At that time, Gensource and HELM made the joint decision to cease negotiations with Mr. Eberhardt when it became clear that the parties were not able to agree on the terms of the key required agreements, namely the off-take agreement for the Tugaske Project and the shareholder agreement that will govern the SPV. Since that time, HELM and Gensource have finalized and executed the offtake agreement for the Tugaske Project and have agreed on substantially all the terms of the shareholder agreement for the SPV, pending final equity capital structure of the SPV.

The Company’s joint lead arrangers of senior debt for the Tugaske Project, KfW IPEX-Bank and Societe Generale, are fully aware of the Claim. Gensource and HELM believe the allegations set out in the Claim to be without merit. If the Claim is served, the Company and HELM will vigorously defend themselves against the Claim and are presently considering all available actions they may take to protect their rights and reputations, including seeking damages against the plaintiffs.

About Gensource

Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a small scale and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a small and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning risk, and requiring no surface brine ponds, thereby removing the single largest and negative environmental aspect of potash mining.

