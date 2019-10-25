|
25.10.2019 00:30:00
Gensource Announces Granting of Stock Options
Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource” or the "Corporation”) (TSX-V: GSP) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 10,250,000 stock options, of which 8,000,000 were granted to certain directors and senior officers of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.14 and are exercisable for a period of 5 years. The options were granted under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan and each stock option entitles the holder to acquire one common share.
About Gensource
Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on developing the next potash production facility in that province. Gensource’s President and CEO, Mike Ferguson P.Eng., has assembled a management and technical team with direct and specific expertise and experience in potash development in Saskatchewan.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005782/en/
