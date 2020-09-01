GenScript Biotech Corporation signs exclusive agreement with PH biotech firm to distribute faster, more accurate and more affordable immunity tests for COVID-19

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK) entered an exclusive partnership with Philippines biotech company, IP Biotech. ). This will allow the firm to distribute a breakthrough test kit designed to measure the levels of neutralizing antibodies in recovered COVID-19 patients. The newly-developed cPass™ SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit is an essential component in the national testing process to measure neutralizing antibodies in the population. This may help scientists to research if those previously infected are developing immunity to reinfection. The cPass™ SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit (cPass™ sVNT Kit) has currently been authorized for emergency use in Singapore. The test is currently under review for emergency use authorization in the United States and Canada.

The cPass™ sVNT kit is accurate and affordable and will be an essential component in the comprehensive management of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first "rapid" test kit that can detect neutralizing antibodies (NAbs). NAbs refer to a specific type of antibody that has been shown to interfere with virus re-infection and may be a good indicator of potential immunity against COVID-19. NAbs have been shown to be indicative of immunity in other viral infections.

Results from the cPass™ sVNT kit can be determined in under an hour in most clinical and laboratory settings. Because the testing method employed by the cPass™ sVNT kit does not require the use of live virus cells to test for neutralizing antibodies, unlike commonly used traditional methods; the kit does not require specialized biosafety containment measures to be deployed - which drastically simplifies and shortens the testing process while lowering associated costs.

Co-developed by Duke-NUS Medical School Singapore, Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), and GenScript Biotech Corporation, the cPass™ sVNT test kit received FDA approval in the Philippines on August 11th.



The strategic partnership between IP Biotech and Tembusu Healthcare, a leading Singaporean diagnostics and healthcare company, authorizes IP Biotech to be the country's sole distributor of the cPass™ sVNT test kit.



"Philippines now have the most confirmed COVID-19 cases over in South East Asia. We aim to make cPass™ SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit available to the community in Philippines soonest by partnering with IP Biotech and Tembusu Healthcare. We are joining forces to make full use of our mutual capabilities, expertise and resources which will help us to serve the community in Philippines better," said Dawn Lee, Sales Director of Asia Pacific Region at GenScript.



About IP Biotech and Tembusu Healthcare

IP Biotech is an established biotechnology and pharmaceutical importer, wholesaler, and retail administrator of high-quality, affordable vaccines in the Philippines. Strategic partner, Tembusu Healthcare is a leading diagnostics and healthcare company based in Singapore.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Built upon its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript is divided into four major platforms including the life science contract research organization (CRO) platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform, and the industrial synthesis product platform.



GenScript was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong,Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript provides premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers.

At the end of 2019, GenScript had more than 3,700 employees globally, 37% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript owns a number of intellectual property rights and trade secrets, including more than 100 patents and over 270 pending patent applications.



Driven by the corporate mission of "making people and nature healthier through biotechnology", GenScript strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of December 31, 2019, GenScript's products or services have been cited by 42,200 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide.

For more information, visit GenScript's official website https://www.genscript.com .

SOURCE Genscript