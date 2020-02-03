Genprex to Present at NobleCon16 Investor Conference

Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company utilizing a unique, non-viral proprietary platform designed to deliver tumor suppressor genes to cancer cells, announced that the Company will present at the Noble Capital Markets 16th Annual Investor Conference on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. EST. The conference is being held on February 16-18, 2020 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Event: NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets’ 16th Annual Investor Conference

Presentation Date: Monday, February 17, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. EST – Terrace Ballroom A

Location: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

Mr. Rodney Varner, Chief Executive Officer of Genprex, will deliver an overview of the Company and provide updates on its product pipeline, including the recent Fast Track Designation received from the Food and Drug Administration for its Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy in combination with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso®. To arrange a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please email investors@genprex.com.

A high-definition video webcast of Mr. Varner’s presentation will be available for playback at the link below approximately 24 hours following his live address, and it will be archived for 90 days following the conference:

Presentation Webcast Playback: http://bit.ly/2S5AR7Z

This is the 16th year Noble Capital Markets has hosted "NobleCon” and has invited emerging growth companies to present to and meet with attending investors. NobleCon will feature approximately 125 small growth companies presenting across four tracks and will be broadening access to investors worldwide by hosting the conference site on Channelchek.com, its web-based market platform that emphasizes emerging growth companies.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for cancer patients based upon a unique proprietary technology platform. Genprex’s platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. The company’s lead product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for NSCLC in combination therapy with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso®. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effects of Oncoprex, or Oncoprex in combination with immunotherapies, and Oncoprex combined with immunotherapies and chemotherapies, on cancer, as well as the potential benefits of Fast Track Designation to us. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include risks relating to the presence and level of the effects of Oncoprex, alone and in combination with immunotherapies and chemotherapies, on cancer, the safety and effectiveness of Oncoprex, alone and in combination with immunotherapies and chemotherapies, as well as the timing and success of our clinical trials and planned clinical trials of Oncoprex™ and our other potential product candidates. Other risks and uncertainties associated with Genprex and its lead product candidate Oncoprex are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005040/en/