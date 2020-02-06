+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.02.2020 14:17:00

Genprex Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company utilizing a unique, non-viral proprietary platform designed to deliver tumor suppressor genes to cancer cells, announced that it received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on February 4, 2020 indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule") for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Bid Price Rule and Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Daimler AG / Porsche Automobil Hldg. AG / Tesla Inc. 52198255 59.00 % 13.00 %
Beyond Meat / Kellogg Co. / Mondelez International Inc. / Nestlé S.A. 52198256 54.00 % 11.80 %
Apple Inc. / austriamicrosystems AG / Microsoft Corp. 52198257 59.00 % 10.50 %

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for cancer patients based upon a unique proprietary technology platform. Genprex’s platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells, where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. The company’s lead product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso®). For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effect of Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy, alone and in combination with targeted therapies and/or immunotherapies, on cancer, and regarding our current and planned clinical trials. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include the presence and level of the effect of Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy, alone and in combination with targeted therapies and/or immunotherapies, on cancer; the timing and success of our clinical trials and planned clinical trials of Oncoprex™, alone and in combination with targeted therapies and/or immunotherapies, and our other potential product candidates; and the timing and success of obtaining FDA approval of Oncoprex™ and our other potential product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Genprex Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Genprex Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

29.04.19 Genprex Outperform Noble Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:43
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Zurück in der alten Trading-Range und an den Jahrestops
11:20
Weekly-Hits: Depotabsicherung & Beyond Meat
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Erholen sich die Airlines weiter?
08:48
SMI dringt in neue Regionen vor
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genprex Inc Registered Shs 1.43 -4.03% Genprex Inc Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Tesla überrascht mit Bilanz und sorgt damit für Milliardenverluste bei Shortsellern
Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Lieblinge der Shortseller: Die am häufigsten leerverkauften Aktien der Schweiz im Januar
Hoffnung auf Corona-Mittel treibt SMI erstmals über 11'000-Punkte-Marke
ABB-Aktie klar im Plus: ABB setzt im Q4 weniger um - Dividende bleibt unverändert
US-Handel endet erneut mit Gewinnen -- Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI erstmals kurzzeitig über 11'000 Zählern -- DAX letztlich deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Russische Firma designt Apples iPhone 11 im Look von Teslas Cybertruck
Tesla-Aktie übersteigt zwischenzeitlich 900-Dollar-Marke: Diese Faktoren geben Rückenwind
SMI und DAX mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen setzen Erholung fort

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen setzen Erholung fort
Die Hoffnung auf einen Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus stützt die heimische und die deutsche Börse auch am Donnerstag. Auch an Asiens Börsen blieb die Stimmung optimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;