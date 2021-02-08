Genprex Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Board

Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the formation of a Clinical Advisory Board (CAB) to support its oncology and diabetes development programs. Comprised of preeminent clinical specialists, the CAB will lead and advise Genprex as it advances its REQORSA™ immunogene therapy program, including its Acclaim clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer, and its preclinical diabetes gene therapy program. Some of the members also serve in additional roles at the Company.

"We are pleased to bring together this group of seasoned practitioners in the field of oncology and diabetes to guide and advise Genprex in advancing our clinical development programs,” said Genprex’s Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Varner. "The Clinical Advisory Board’s experience in clinical trials of cancer and diabetes therapies, combined with their expertise in consulting with small and large biotechnology companies, is invaluable as our drug candidates progress into the clinic.”

The members of Genprex’ Clinical Advisory Board include:

Michael Morse, MD, MHS, FACP – Dr. Morse is a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Medical Oncology and Professor in the Department of Surgery at Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC. His clinical expertise includes management of gastrointestinal malignancies including colon, hepatobiliary, gastroesophageal and pancreatic cancer. His research expertise includes the development of targeted therapies including immunotherapies for cancer. He has published extensively on topics in cancer immunotherapy, targeted therapies and gastrointestinal malignancies, including textbooks on Cancer Vaccines and Liver Tumors. Dr. Morse is Editor for Current Opinions in Biologic Therapies. He has been the principal investigator of a number of investigator-initiated and industry-supported phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of cancer immunotherapy and therapies for gastrointestinal malignancies. He is a member of the American Association of Cancer Research, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society for Clinical Investigation, American College of Physicians, and the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA™ (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso®) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone.

