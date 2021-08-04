Genpact Named to Fast Company's 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators List

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company'sBest Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Fast Company also selected Genpact's pharmacovigilance team as a finalist on its Innovative Team of the Year list.

Genpact earned a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators honor for its strategic focus and investment in innovations that create a positive impact for clients, employees, and communities. Led by its purpose, "the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people," Genpact's culture is a key driver in creating a workplace for innovators. Fast Company specifically called out Genpact's purpose in action related to the life-saving and innovative solutions deployed in the fight against COVID-19 that have had a substantial impact on building resilience for clients and communities.

Genpact's pharmacovigilance team was also named a finalist for Fast Company's Innovative Team of the Year list for leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to manage massive amounts of data in the fight against COVID for the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom. Genpact helped their public portal known as the "Yellow Card" website where adverse events are reported directly via a webform to analyze, extract, and codify the free text related to adverse event details before sending these cases for further review by the MHRA. These reports allow scientists to understand the effects of vaccines on patients at speed and with precision.

"Innovation in the end is all about people and company culture. Diversity and inclusiveness are key in people and it's critical that the culture be one of endless curiosity and continuous learning, and actively supports incisive and creative thinking," said Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital officer, Genpact. "At Genpact this has allowed us to be an employer of choice for innovative thinkers and be a dynamic place to learn, grow and scale."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list is in its third year and ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies from around the world.

"These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief, Fast Company. "This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront."

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2021

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2021) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 17, 2021. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

