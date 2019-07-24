+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
24.07.2019 23:45:00

Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.085 per common share for the third quarter of 2019.  The dividend is payable on September 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 11, 2019.  The declaration of any future dividends will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact)

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics.  Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

Safe Harbor
Statements in this press release regarding Genpact's intention to pay dividends on its common shares from time to time are forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among others, Genpact's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors identified in Genpact's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.

Contacts:




Investors

Roger Sachs, CFA


+1 (203) 808-6725


roger.sachs@genpact.com

 



Media

Danielle D'Angelo

+1 (914) 336-7951

danielle.dangelo@genpact.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-limited-board-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300890635.html

SOURCE Genpact Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

24.07.19
Nicht nur im Kühlschrank, sondern auch im Depot ein Hit!
24.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Netflix, Walt Disney Co
24.07.19
Vontobel: Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mal anders
24.07.19
SMI auf Richtungssuche
24.07.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Starke Leistung der Käufer / Sonova – Neues Allzeithoch im Blick
23.07.19
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS steigert unerwartet Gewinn
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: CEO Ernesto Occhiello tritt zurück - Hariolf Kottmann übernimmt
ams-Aktie legen kräftig zu: Deutliches Umsatzplus im zweiten Quartal
Airopack-Aktie verdoppelt Kurs: Vereinbarung mit Hauptgläubigern getroffen
Snap-Aktie springt vorbörslich hoch: Snapchat-Mutter Snap kann Umsatz deutlich steigern
Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht deutlich höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Umbau reisst Deutsche Bank noch tiefer in die Verlustzone als gedacht - Aktie sackt ab
Lonza-Aktie mit zwischenzeitlichem Allzeithoch: Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr dank Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX verabschiedet sich etwas fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab zur Wochenmitte ab. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX verzeichnete einen leichten Gewinn. An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen am Mittwoch überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB