08.07.2019 19:02:00

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, July 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --

Presenters: 


Mr. Jorge Luis Brake, Chief Executive Officer



Mr. Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer



Mr. Enrique González, Head of Investor Relations




Date: 


Thursday, July 25, 2019




Time: 


12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CST (Mexico City Time)




Dial-in: 


+1 877-407-8031 (U.S.)



+1 201-689-8031 (International)




Webcast: 


https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/49976




Replay: 


+1 877-481-4010 (U.S.)



+1 919-882-2331 (International)



Replay ID: 49976



**Available until August 1, 2019




Note: 


Genomma Lab will report Second Quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after the Mexican Market close.





About Genomma Lab Internacional
Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Latin America. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of Premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. The Company has a sound business model through a unique combination of a new product development process, consumer oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a lowcost, highly flexible supply chain operating model. For more information visit:www.genommalab.com

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomma-lab-internacional-sab-de-cv-second-quarter-2019-results-conference-call-300880923.html

SOURCE Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.

