Genomind joins forces with Sharecare to improve mental health outcomes

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. and ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomind®, the leading mental health company, and Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, have formed an exclusive joint venture to provide precision solutions aimed at improving mental health and well-being. Through the partnership, Genomind's innovative mental health education and pharmacogenomic (PGx) services will be available through Sharecare's award-winning health and wellness engagement platform.

"Despite more dollars, more prescriptions, and more discussion than ever related to mental health, these conditions continue to debilitate a growing number of patients," said Genomind founder and chairman, Dr. Ronald Dozoretz. "More than one in five Americans are affected by a mental health condition, and the World Health Organization projects that depression will become the largest global health burden by 2030 – but patients and providers need innovative solutions today, which is why we are excited about the promise of our partnership with Sharecare."

As part of the new partnership, Sharecare will offer its users access to Genomind's suite of personalized mental health genetic services – including its flagship service, Genomind Professional PGx Express – as well as new services as they launch from the company's development pipeline. There is a growing cadre of independent studies supporting the use of PGx in mental health, including one recent study that demonstrated using Genomind's PGx services can reduce healthcare resource utilization costs by almost $2,000 in the six months following testing.i

Genomind will also provide Sharecare users with access to more personalized and robust resources on mental health, including general information on mental health and pharmacogenomics, and connectivity to clinicians who can deliver PGx services. Genomind will support the implementation of all these initiatives by developing a dedicated Sharecare execution team in Q1 2020 through the companies' joint venture.

"In contrast to a one-size-fits-all approach and in order to help people effectively manage and improve their mental health, we must harness the power of data to determine the best treatment options for them," said Jeff Arnold, founder, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. "By working with Genomind to develop innovative solutions and integrating their expertise in pharmacogenomics directly into our platform, we can empower millions of people to access the care that is best for their individual needs."

Through the partnership, Sharecare will help Genomind expand its reach to mental health professionals by offering providers access to expertise on medication management via Genomind Professional PGx Express, consultations with PGx experts and Genomind's proprietary gene-drug interaction guide (G-DIG). Sharecare also will work with its enterprise clients and their clinician partners to offer populations access to Genomind's tools for improved mental health outcomes and reduced costs of care, which are designed to boost organizational productivity.

"Genomind is committed to bringing patients' information, access to care, and innovative tools that support the tremendous unmet needs in mental health. We have some of the best minds in the world on the frontlines of this problem and are thrilled to bring our subject matter expertise to Sharecare – a company whose dedication to improving health and well-being has already changed millions of lives," added Shawn Patrick O'Brien, CEO at Genomind.

About Genomind Professional PGx

Genomind Professional PGx Express, available by prescription, is the most advanced mental health genetic testing service available, analyzing variants on up to 24 genes selected for inclusion based on guidelines from expert consortia peer-reviewed studies due to their significance in mental health. Test results include information on patients' genetic variants that are relevant for the treatment of conditions such as depression, anxiety, autism, schizophrenia, chronic pain, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance abuse.

About Genomind

Genomind is a leading mental health care company, delivering the genetic testing tools that empower clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions and create better outcomes for patients with mental illnesses. As the scientific leader in mental health genetic testing, Genomind's flagship offering is Genomind Professional PGx Express. Supported by a world-class genetics lab and unique consultative approach, Genomind is advancing a new paradigm of personalized medicine in mental health care. Learn more at www.genomind.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

