Genmab to Present at Citi’s Global Healthcare Conference

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’699 -0.2%  SPI 15’590 0.0%  Dow 44’698 0.9%  DAX 19’434 0.6%  Euro 0.9309 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’807 0.4%  Gold 2’633 -2.8%  Bitcoin 84’963 -2.6%  Dollar 0.8875 -0.4%  Öl 73.3 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Kuros32581411NVIDIA994529
Top News
MicroStrategy profitiert vom Bitcoin-Boom - Anleger erwarten weitere Käufe
Super Micro-Aktie legt zu - Allzeithoch jedoch weiterhin ausser Reichweite
General Motors-Aktie stärker: Könnte Cadillac in Formel 1 einsteigen?
MicroStrategy-Gründer wirbt bei Microsoft und Co. für Bitcoin-Investments
thyssenkrupp-Aktie dreht ins Plus: thyssenkrupp Steel offenbar mit Finanzierungszusage nach positivem Gutachten - deutlicher Stellenabbau
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Genmab A-S Aktie [Valor: 1129757 / ISIN: DK0010272202]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.11.2024 17:05:57

Genmab to Present at Citi’s Global Healthcare Conference

Genmab A-S
1483.50 DKK 2.49%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Media Release

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; November 25, 2024

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer Anthony Pagano will take part in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on December 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM CET/2:30 PM EST. A webcast of the event will be available on Genmab’s website at
https://ir.genmab.com/events-presentations.

About Genmab 
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose of guiding its unstoppable team to strive toward improving the lives of patients with innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For 25 years, its passiontrate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational, quantitative and data sciences, resulting in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators and effector function-enhanced antibodies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with knock-your-socks-off (KYSO®) antibody medicines. 

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com?and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:        
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words "believe,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend” and "plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with preclinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®, HexElect® and KYSO®.

Media Release no. i17
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S
Carl Jacobsens Vej 30
2500 Valby
Denmark


Attachment


Nachrichten zu Genmab A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Genmab A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über den Sieg von Donald Trump bei der vergangenen US-Wahl.

Welche Aktien könnten vom Wahlsieg massgeblich profitieren? Dies Erfahren Sie in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12:48 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Volatiles Marktgeschehen
12:29 Introducing Vertical Trader"s single-click order entry and advanced charting in TrendSpider
09:44 SMI wieder obenauf
09:42 Marktüberblick: Euro nach Konjunkturdaten unter Druck
22.11.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
21.11.24 Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
21.11.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
21.11.24 Gelingt PayPal das Comeback?
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’200.00 18.88
Short 12’429.22 13.77 UBS07U
Short 12’923.08 8.67 0MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’696.03 25.11.2024 17:11:28
Long 11’202.95 19.18 S5TMYU
Long 10’972.21 13.93 SSRMOU
Long 10’500.50 8.93 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genmab A-S 1’483.50 2.49% Genmab A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
VanEck bestätigt Bitcoin-Kursziel von 180.000 USD
Volkswagen-Aktie gewinnt: VW plant weiter Fabrikschliessungen in Deutschland
Nach Trumps Wahlsieg: Diese Aktien sehen Experten im Vorteil
MicroStrategy-Gründer wirbt bei Microsoft und Co. für Bitcoin-Investments
MicroStrategy profitiert vom Bitcoin-Boom - Anleger erwarten weitere Käufe
UniCredit-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie verlieren: Commerzbank-Interessentin plant auch Übernahme in Italien - BPM-Aktie steigt
KW 47: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
DHL-Aktie schwächer: Absturz von DHL-Frachtflugzeug kostet einen Menschen das Leben
3. Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien hatte Michael Burry im Depot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten